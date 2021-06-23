Miss out on Prime Day? These 33 solid deals are still up for grabs

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Amazon Prime Day is here again - it's hard to believe the last one was not even a full year ago, in October 2020 - and there are thousands of incredible deals to shop over these next two days. Among the best markdowns are TVs of all shapes and sizes. If you're searching for a new smart streaming TV, or 4k TV, now is the time to buy. There are incredible price drops on name brand models such as Sony's 77-inch 4k smart TV, which is now a whopping $500 off. Plus, a smart TV with 8,200 five-star reviews is on sale for just $100. This Insignia model can be commanded using an Alexa voice assistant and is HDMI-compatible.