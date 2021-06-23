IBD 50 Stocks To Watch: CrowdStrike Aces A Powerful Breakout, With One Caveat

Government-focused big data and analytics player Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) saw its stock rally following its September 2020 IPO, rising from levels of under $10 per share to over $38 by mid-February 2021. However, the stock has declined since then, and has largely been trading sideways at levels of between $20 and $30 per share over the last few months. The correction was driven by a slightly weaker than expected growth outlook for 2021 and also due to the broader sector rotation happening in the markets, with investors moving funds away from high-growth stocks into value and cyclical stocks, to play the re-opening following Covid-19, and also due to an increasingly hawkish stance by the U.S. Federal Reserve. However, we see a couple of catalysts over the near-to-medium term that could drive Palantir stock higher in the coming months.