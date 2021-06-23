Is Jurassic World Evolution 2 on PlayStation?

The first teaser trailer for the Jurassic World: Dominion preview has been officially released! Earlier this month, director Colin Trevorrow hinted at an upcoming trailer, while also suggesting an incentive would be involved, one that would encourage people to get back into the movie theaters after the industry has suffered huge losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But before fans even had the chance to figure out what that incentive could be, Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment announced that a five-minute Jurassic World: Dominion ‘prologue’ would be shown alongside Fast & Furious 9 when it’s released later this month. Now, the official trailer for that preview has hit, and it’s fair to say that it’s the most epic footage ever seen for a Jurassic movie.