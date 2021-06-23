Is Jurassic World Evolution 2 on PlayStation?

There are many wonders that we would never be able to experience without the world of the movies. One consistent source of such thrills, thick or thin, has to be the Jurassic franchise, which is currently in the middle of making sure Jurassic World: Dominion arrives in theaters to do so next summer. If you’re looking forward to that first extended look of footage from the latest sequel, you now have a little taste of the amazement that’ll be in theaters this weekend! Also, you get to see our favorite T-Rex get headbutted, so that’s an added bonus.