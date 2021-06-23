Cancel
Anthem lessons: how Wales bed in their players born outside the country

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn theory, Robert Page could name a Euro 2020 lineup comprising players who were born outside Wales, from Adam Davies, the third-choice goalkeeper who was born in Germany, to the Torquay-born Kieffer Moore in attack. After Wales sealed their place in the knockout stages, Uefa posted the customary congratulatory tweet – the word “qualified” plastered across a stock image – but the photo was not of Gareth Bale or Aaron Ramsey but of Moore, a brute force and figurehead who, less than two years on from his debut, it is hard to imagine Wales without.

