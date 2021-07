With so many head coaching vacancies in the NBA, Los Angeles Lakers assistant head coach Jason Kidd seems like he will finally get his shot to once again lead a team. Kidd has spent the past two seasons on the Lakers sideline next to Frank Vogel and it appears he has rehabbed his image enough to where he is an attractive choice to teams. The former point guard has been linked to basically every opening from the Portland Trail Blazers to the New Orleans Pelicans to the Orlando Magic, but nothing of substance has materialized quite yet.