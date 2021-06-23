Cancel
Fulton County, GA

Fulton and DeKalb animal shelters to hold no-fee adoption event due to overcrowding

By Sammie Purcell
Posted by 
Reporter Newspapers
Reporter Newspapers
 8 days ago

Two shelters in Fulton and DeKalb counties are asking for help finding homes for 250 pets in five days.

Two shelters associated with LifeLine Animal Project, a nonprofit animal adoption organization, are full for the first time in over a year, according to a press release. In the span of a week, more than 400 animals arrived at Fulton and DeKalb County Animal Services.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=352nmB_0adITkDt00
Some of the cats at LifeLine shelters that may be up for adoption.

“This is the first time in more than a year that we’ve had four dogs per run due to space issues,” said Fulton County Animal Services Director Lara Hudson in the press release. “In addition to saving lives, adoptions will help alleviate some of the crowding too.”

In order to help these animals find homes, the shelters are offering no-fee adoptions for all pets from June 23-27. All adopted pets will be spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated at no additional cost as well, according to the press release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vva9p_0adITkDt00
Some of the dogs at LifeLine shelters that may be up for adoption.

Fulton County Animal Services is located at 860 Marietta Blvd., and DeKalb County Animal Services is located at 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd. The LifeLine Community Animal Center at 3180 Presidential Drive will also be participating in the no-fee adoption event.

“The community stepped up in a big way during the pandemic and helped us to clear the shelters during uncertain times,” said DeKalb County Animal Services Shelter Director Kerry Moyers-Horton in the press release. “We are counting on their amazing support to help save even more lives.”

Animals up for adoption can be viewed at LifeLine’s website.

Reporter Newspapers

Reporter Newspapers

Reporter Newspapers covers Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs.

 http://www.reporternewspapers.net
#Animal Shelters#Crowding#Lifeline Animal Project#Lifeline
