Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Spark Announces Results of Voting at Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

dallassun.com
 8 days ago

OAKVILLE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Spark Power Group Inc. (TSX:SPG), parent company to Spark Power Corp. ('Spark Power' or the 'Company'), today announced the voting results at its Annual General Meeting (the 'Meeting') of shareholders held earlier today. Spark Power is pleased to announce that it has received shareholder approval for all resolutions voted upon at its annual and special meeting of shareholders.

www.dallassun.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Annual General Meeting#North America#Spark Power Group Inc#Spg#Spark Power Corp#Spark Power#Auditor#Marketing Communications
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Businessdallassun.com

CanaFarma Announces the Upcoming Resignation of CEO David Lonsdale

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. (CSE:CNFA) (the 'Company' or 'CanaFarma') announces that David Lonsdale will be resigning as CEO of the Company effective August 15th, 2021. David joined the Company in March 2019 to assist in taking the Company public, which was...
Jacksonville, FLdallassun.com

Fuse Science, Inc. Shareholder Update and Announcement of Kustomeroo

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / Fuse Science, Inc.(OTC PINK:DROP), The company is pleased to announce Kustomeroo is coming as part of Fuse Science, Inc (DROP). David Delke founder of Kustomeroo will work to keep everyone updated via formal channels as well as Twitter @daviddelke, @kustomeroo and https://kustomeroo.com . The company will have an investor and shareholder event on Twitch https://www.twitch.tv/kustomeroo on Wednesday, July 21st at 6pm (EST) to discuss future partnerships along with product roadmap and long term vision of the company.
Cancerdallassun.com

Angle PLC announces Issue of Equity

GUILDFORD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / ANGLE plc (AIM:AGL OTCQX:ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company, announces that following the exercise of employee options, it has issued and allotted 48,333 new Ordinary shares of £0.10 each ('New Ordinary Shares') in the Company. The New Ordinary Shares rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary shares in the Company.
Businessdallassun.com

Delta Announces AGM Results

KINGSTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / Delta Resources Limited ('Delta' or 'the Company') (TSX-V:DLTA) (OTC PINK:DTARF) (FRANKFURT:6G01) is pleased to announce the results of voting at its Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders held on Monday, June 28, 2021. Shareholders voted in favour of all items put forward by the Board of Directors and Management.
Dallas, TXdallassun.com

RumbleOn Announces Filing of Definitive Proxy Statement and Date for Special Meeting of Shareholders Relating to Previously Announced Business Combination with RideNow

Special Meeting of Shareholders to be held on July 30, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. CT. DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWSIRE / July 1, 2021 / RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL), the e-commerce company using innovative technology to simplify how dealers and consumers buy, sell, trade or finance pre-owned vehicles, today announced that it has filed its definitive proxy statement and will hold a special meeting of its shareholders ('Special Meeting') to consider and vote on matters relating to the proposed business combination with RideNow (the 'Transaction') as disclosed in the definitive proxy statement. The definitive proxy statement is dated July 1, 2021 and, together with the accompanying proxy card, is first being mailed or otherwise delivered to RumbleOn stockholders as of June 21, 2021, the record date for the special meeting, on or about July 1, 2021.
MarketsBusiness Insider

Fission Uranium Corp. - Annual General Meeting Voting Results

KELOWNA, BC, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ - FISSION URANIUM CORP. ("Fission" or "the Company") announced the results of matters voted on at the Company's annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders held earlier today. A total of 259,135,114 shares, or 44.15% of Fission's common shares that were eligible to be...
Real EstateBusiness Insider

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Voting Results from 2021 Annual and Special Unitholders Meeting

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE U.S. OR OVER U.S. NEWSWIRES/. TORONTO, June 22, 2021 /CNW/ - True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: TNT.UN) (the "REIT") is pleased to announce the voting results of matters voted on at its annual and special meeting of unitholders (the "Meeting") which was held earlier today. The voting results of each of the matters considered at the Meeting are presented below.
Businessdallassun.com

Gamesys Group PLC announces Block Listing Return

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Gamesys Group plc (the 'Company') (LSE:GYS)(OTC PINK:JKPTF) (Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.) Block Listing Return. Date: 01 July 2021. (Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.) Block...
Medical & Biotechdallassun.com

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC announces Corporate Presentation

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO), the biopharmaceutical group developing new therapies and treatments for deadly blood diseases, is pleased to announce that a new corporate presentation is available at http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0316E_1-2021-7-2.pdf. Enquiries:. About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc. Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is a publicly traded company...
Businessnddist.com

ISA Announces 2021-2022 Board of Directors

The Industrial Supply Association has announced its New Board of Directors, effective July 1. ISA’s Board of Directors is a dynamic group of volunteer leaders dedicated to anticipating and serving the needs of ISA’s member companies (Distributors, Manufacturers, and Independent Manufacturer Representatives). Directors contribute knowledge, time, and experience and are responsible for the development of ISA’s strategic direction while overseeing a series of initiatives focused on the advancement of the Industry and ISA.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

SEATech Ventures Files 8-k Form to Announce Appointment of Chief Financial Officer and Independent Non-Executive Directors

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / SEATech Ventures Corp. (OTC PINK:SEAV) proudly announced today that it has appointed a Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Mr. Tan Hock Chye and two new Independent Non-Executive Directors (INEDs), Mr. Ramesh Ruben Louis and Mr. Cheah Kok Hoong. The breadth experience of the CFO and INEDs provide to the SEATech Ventures Board of Directors wider views and independent oversights on board matters. Mr. Louis is appointed to head the Audit Committee with Mr. Cheah as a member.
Energy Industrydallassun.com

Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces Joint Venture with Premiere Empire Energy to Install Electronic Charging Stations

Premiere Empire Energy Provides EV Charging Management Solutions Including Customer Services Issues. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK:GSFI) ('the Company') (http://www.GreenRainSolar.com ), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, today announced that it has entered into a joint venture with Premiere Empire Energy, LLC, ('Premiere') to provide electric charging stations to both company's clients.
Financial Reportsdallassun.com

Empower Clinics Reports Record Revenue and Fiscal 2020 Results

58% Year over Year Revenue Growth and Operating Loss reduced by 27%. VANCOUVER BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:CBDT)(OTC PINK:EPWCF)(FRA:8EC) ('Empower' or the 'Company') has filed today its audited consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis, both of which are available at www.SEDAR.com. All financial information in this press release is reported in United States dollars, unless otherwise indicated.
Industrydallassun.com

Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That It Is On-Schedule To Launch Its First Solar Greenhouse Next Week

It's The Company's Entrance Into The Rapidly Growing Urban Gardening Sector With Solar Greenhouses Dedicated Primarily To Rooftop Farming. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK:GSFI) ('the Company') (http://www.GreenRainSolar.com ), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, which had previously announced that it would be entering the rapidly growing urban gardening sector with solar greenhouses dedicated primarily to rooftop farming[1], today announced that within the next week it expects to launch its premiere self-contained Solar Greenhouse with its own irrigation system and back-up battery supply.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) Appoints George L. Pita to its Board

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) today announced that George L. Pita has been named as an independent member of its board of directors, effective July1, 2021. Pita, 59, currently serves...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Altice USA (ATUS) Names Susan Schnabel to Board

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) disclosed that on June 30, 2021, the Board of Directors of the Company appointed Susan C. Schnabel as a director of the Company, effective June 30, 2021. Ms. Schnabel will serve on the Board until the Company's 2022 annual meeting of stockholders and until her successor is duly elected and qualified. The Board also appointed Ms. Schnabel to serve on the Audit Committee and the Compensation Committee of the Board. There are currently no arrangements or understandings between Ms. Schnabel and any other person pursuant to which Ms. Schnabel was elected as a director, and there are currently no transactions in which Ms. Schnabel has an interest requiring disclosure under Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K.
Businessaithority.com

Mswipe Names Ketan Patel as CEO

Industry veteran and Founder Manish Patel to continue as Managing Director. India’s leading independent financial services platform for MSMEs, Mswipe, announced the appointment of Ketan Patel as the Chief Executive Officer. Founder Manish Patel, who has built the company over the last one decade as India’s largest POS player and leading end-to-end digital enabler of MSMEs, will move into the role of Managing Director.