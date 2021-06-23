Spark Announces Results of Voting at Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) disclosed that on June 30, 2021, the Board of Directors of the Company appointed Susan C. Schnabel as a director of the Company, effective June 30, 2021. Ms. Schnabel will serve on the Board until the Company's 2022 annual meeting of stockholders and until her successor is duly elected and qualified. The Board also appointed Ms. Schnabel to serve on the Audit Committee and the Compensation Committee of the Board. There are currently no arrangements or understandings between Ms. Schnabel and any other person pursuant to which Ms. Schnabel was elected as a director, and there are currently no transactions in which Ms. Schnabel has an interest requiring disclosure under Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K.