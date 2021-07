Alexis Perez, 28, of Oswego passed away on June 20, 2021. Born and raised in Oswego, Alexis was the daughter of Karoleigh Haskins Perez and the late Miguel “Tito” Perez. Alexis was very family orientated. Her world revolved around her children and family. She was an amazing mom and aunt, a great sister, and she was loved by all who knew her. She was a fun-loving and positive person who always had everyone around her laughing and smiling.