Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

One Of Last Year’s Best JRPGs Now Has Pet Dual Wielding

By Ethan Gach
Kotaku
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter six long months, gaming’s most important update of 2021 has arrived: a new patch for farming JRPG Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin that lets you dual-wield the game’s adorable pets. Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin is a game about working the land in-between dishing out side-scrolling ass-kickings, and part...

kotaku.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pets#Rpgs#Dog And Cat#Japanese#Edelweiss
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cats
Related
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

2022 could be one of PC gaming's best years ever

It's been a spotty couple of years for PC gaming. Don't get me wrong, we've had plenty of great games to play and talk about, but there's no ignoring the big holes the Covid-19 pandemic has punched into the usual routine. Any optimism or curiosity during E3 this year was dogged by the worry that no matter what games were revealed or how great they looked, they'd be years away, million-dollar logos ripped straight from the pitch doc.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Batbarian: Testament of the Primordials Invades PS4 and Xbox One

There’s nothing quite like a good Metroidvania, with the possible exception of a good Metroidvania with a good sense of humor. Batbarian: Testament of the Primordials is as hilarious as it is fun, adventurous, and often downright creepy, so we’re overjoyed to hear that it will soon be creeping its way onto PS4 and Xbox One. This snarky fantasy adventure combines fast-paced platforming action with a vast, sprawling subterranean world full of spooky monsters, eerie environments, and all sorts of weird and creepy stuff. Players will explore over 400 rooms, battle enormous bosses, use dialogue choices to interact with a comical cast of characters, and use Pip the magic bat’s powers to solve puzzles, all while searching for a way to escape the abyss. It’s some of the most fun you can have in a dungeon, as this launch trailer for the upcoming PS4 and Xbox One versions demonstrates.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Biomutant’s new Mercenary Class adds in dual-wielding samurai loadout

It may have picked up a mixed range of reviews upon launch, but honestly, we’re big fans of what THQ Nordic and Experiment 101 provided with the wonderfully mutated world of Biomutant. Much of that draw was in the variety of initial loadouts and character classes yet with the latest DLC you’ll be able to know channel your inner samurai with the dual-wielding Mercenary Class.
Video Gamesimore.com

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: The ultimate guide

Like Champagne and fried chicken, mixing Nintendo's Mario characters with Ubisoft's hyperactive minion-like Rabbids might sound like nonsense on paper, but once you get your hands on it, you'll wonder why it took so long for something like this to come together. In 2017, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle was a surprise hit on the Nintendo Switch when it was released in 2017, going on to become one of the best-selling games on the Switch as well as one of the best strategy games available. With its sequel, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, on the way, you might be interested in exploring the bizarre world of Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle beforehand. In that case, prepare yourself for a Mario adventure like no other with the ultimate guide to Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Fan Makes Concept for Dual-Wielding Guns

Outside of Apex Legends, the ability to go in guns blazing akimbo-style has long been a staple of blockbuster shooting games. From Halo, to Overwatch and Call of Duty: Warzone, dual-wielding pistols have consistently shown their value in adding a new dimension to the gunplay, allowing players who love to stay on the move rush in, deal tremendous damage and get out often unscathed.
Video Gamesimore.com

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for Nintendo Switch review: An unexpected combo

It's hard not to be charmed by Mario + Rabbids. From the game's heartfelt reveal at E3 2017 that brought Creative Director Davide Soliani to tears, to the off the wall shenanigans of the Rabbids, Mario sharing the screen with the Raving Rabbids is the most chocolate and peanut butter pairing in gaming history. Wrap that in a challenging tactical strategy game, and you've got something completely original, and a showcase for both Nintendo and Ubisoft's creativity when they're aiming for the rafters.
Video Gamesgamewatcher.com

SnowRunner's Tatra Dual Pack Adds Two New Vehicles for Year 2 Pass Owners

Off-road driving game SnowRunner's rugged vehicle roster has received two new additions with the launch of the Tatra Dual Pack DLC, publisher Focus Home Interactive and developer Saber Interactive have announced. Available at no additional cost for owners of the Year 2 Pass, the Tatra Dual Pack gives players the...
Animalspetapixel.com

The Year’s Best Photos of Pets Caught with Silly Poses and Expressions

The Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2021 has announced a selection of its front runners to date, featuring pet photobombs, kisses, funny poses, derpy smiles, and more. The humorous pet photo competition was created by Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam to celebrate the positive and vital role that pets can have in people’s lives. Not just that, the competition also aims to raise awareness about animal welfare and supports a different grassroots charity each year.
Video GamesIGN

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Wiki Guide

Head to the West Desert Bird Statue. A question mark marks the sand waterfall in the southwest of Lanayru Desert. You can now use the Clawshots to reach a cave entrance in the waterfall. In the tiny Lanayru Caves area, approach Golo, a Goron chipping away at a wall in...
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

The Game of Life: Super Mario Edition board game revealed

Hasbro is teaming up with Nintendo on a unique twist on a classic board game. The Game of Life: Super Mario Edition will release this summer, it’s been announced. Mario, Luigi, Peach, and Yoshi are primarily featured. Players will be “journeying through the Mushroom Kingdom” as they “move around the looping paths of the gameboard as they collect coins, power up with items and companions, and play fun minigames along the way such as Rock Paper Scissors, Thumb Wars, and Spin-Offs.” It all culminates with a battle against Bowser.
Video Gamesperfectly-nintendo.com

Super Squidlit (Game Boy Color-style adventure) to be released on July 30th

Squidlit Ink, the developers of Squidlit, have announced that the long-awaited Super Squidlit will be released on July 30th in Europe and North America. While the first game tried to recreate an OG GameBoy experience as faitfhfully as possible, this “sequel” does the same but with the GameBoy Color. Here’s the various restrictions the developers kept in mind when developing the game:
Video GamesGematsu

Blaster Master Zero III gameplay trailer

Inti Creates has released a new gameplay trailer for Blaster Master Zero III. Here is an overview of the game, via Inti Creates:. The “Jason Saga” comes to its epic conclusion when the pinnacle of mutant blasting action, Blaster Master Zero III, arrives. With the new VRV System, Jason can...
Video Gamespockettactics.com

Stardew Valley Co-op – plus a bonus Stardew Valley coop guide

Since its release in 2016, Stardew Valley has grown to become a legend in the simulation RPG genre. With its massive fanbase, the ability to play the game with friends has been in high demand for some time. Well now, you can. With this handy Stardew Valley Co-op guide we...