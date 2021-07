Would you believe it if a friend told you they had caught a 25-pound fish? After a frustrating day of fishing on the Connecticut River, Jimmy Ayala was ready to call it a day. Just as he was getting ready to pack up his gear, he could feel a heavy pull on his pole. As it turns out, Ayala was battling a 25-pound, eight-ounce carp. What made Ayala's catch unique was it turned out to be a rare combination of two genetic mutations - a mirror carp and a fantail carp.