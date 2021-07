So apparently it’s been pretty hard to play Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis. I don’t know from personal experience (fool me once, shame on you, and all that), but I’ve heard stories about bugs, lag, and all of the things you expect from MMO launches if you’ve been around as long as I have. Oh, child, let me bring you back to the days of the Champions Online beta launch. Have you ever wanted to really scour your program files for stuff to delete and re-download? It was agony.