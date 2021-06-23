Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berkshire County, MA

Bits & Bytes: The Mount adds events; ArtWeek Berkshires applications open; COVID Response Fund awards grants; BCC offers GED, HiSET, CLEP testing

By Amy Krzanik
theberkshireedge.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLENOX — The Mount, Edith Wharton’s Home has announced additional events in its summer lineup. New events are as follows:. Sunday, July 11, 5:30 p.m. Saxophonist George Brooks and pianist Utsav Lal create dynamic new music drawing on the traditions of Indian classical music, American jazz, western classical, and contemporary improvisation.

theberkshireedge.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berkshire County, MA
Entertainment
City
Pittsfield, MA
City
Lenox, MA
Great Barrington, MA
Entertainment
City
Great Barrington, MA
County
Berkshire County, MA
Lenox, MA
Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bcc#Ged#Local Food#Food Pantries#Bits Bytes#Covid Response Fund#Bcc#Ged#Clep#Indian#American#Dell#Soma Catering#Misty Blues#Artweek Berkshires 2021#Berkshire Workforce Board#Busy Bee Learning Center#Bipoc#Ec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Performing Arts
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Serious tax charges test loyalty of longtime Trump ally

July 1 (Reuters) - The sweeping tax-fraud indictment unsealed on Thursday against Donald Trump's longtime accountant Allen Weisselberg threatens the 73-year-old executive with years in prison and puts heavy pressure on him to implicate the former U.S. president. Prosecutors allege that Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's chief financial officer, evaded more...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. attorney general imposes moratorium on federal executions

WASHINGTON, July 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday imposed a moratorium on federal executions while the Justice Department continues its review of the death penalty, the department said in a statement. "The Department of Justice must ensure that everyone in the federal criminal justice system is...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Branson aims to make space trip on July 11, ahead of Bezos

SEATTLE, July 1 (Reuters) - Billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson will travel to the edge of space on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc's (SPCE.N) test flight on July 11, Branson's space tourism firm said on Thursday, beating out fellow aspiring billionaire astronaut Jeff Bezos. A successful flight by Branson aboard Virgin's VSS...
Income TaxPosted by
Reuters

130 countries back global minimum corporate tax of 15%

PARIS, July 1 (Reuters) - Most of the countries negotiating a global overhaul of cross-border taxation of multinationals have backed plans for new rules on where companies are taxed and a tax rate of at least 15%, they said on Thursday after two days of talks. The Paris-based Organisation for...