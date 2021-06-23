Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Samsung could move to larger camera sensors for the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus

By Andrew
Phandroid
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the past few years, the best camera sensor in Samsung’s Galaxy S lineup of phones has been reserved for the Ultra. The normal S21 and S21 Plus still provided great photos, but those continued to use the same 12MP camera system from the Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus. Samsung...

phandroid.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camera#Galaxy#Samsung Phones#Ultra#Fronttron#Isocell#Pixel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Samsung Galaxy
News Break
Technology
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Electronics
Related
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

Samsung Galaxy S22 leak tips iPhone 13-matching potential

The Samsung Galaxy S22 was leaked today in three sizes, each of them either relatively small or surprisingly large. The Samsung Galaxy S22 would appear to be spreading out their options, according to the data shared. The Samsung Galaxy S21 had display sizes of 6.2-inches, 6.7-inches, and 6.8-inches. That wasn’t all that far off from the Samsung Galaxy S20, which came with display options of 6.2, 6.7, and 6.9-inches.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

iGalaxy S22 ProMax Concept Combines Galaxy S21 Ultra & iPhone 12

The iGalaxy S22 ProMax concept has surfaced online. This smartphone concept has been created by 4RMD, and it’s essentially a hybrid between the Galaxy S21 Ultra and iPhone 12. It has been inspired by both of those devices. The iGalaxy S22 ProMax concept is a hybrid between Samsung & Apple...
Cell PhonesAndroid Authority

Samsung's future foldables could feature quirky rotating cameras

It might look odd, but the benefits of Samsung's design could outweigh the drawbacks. Samsung has patented a quirky rotating camera design for foldable phones. The module rotates 180-degrees to face the front or rear, depending on device orientation. This would allow Samsung to use a single camera array on...
Cell PhonesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Samsung Galaxy F22 spotted on Samsung website

We recently heard some specifications on the new Samsung Galaxy F22 smartphone and now the device has appeared on Samsung’s website. Samsung has added a support page for their Galaxy F22 device which suggests that it could be launching some time soon. As we heard previously the handset is expected...
Electronicsxda-developers

Samsung galaxy watch

I bought the galaxy watch yesterday and i noticed the galaxy store does not work. The watch tells me there is an error and tells me to try again. I tried to reboot and also did software updates but still nothing. I'm using a oneplus 9 pro with the watch. Is this a support problem and are there any fixes ? If there arent any i might return the watch.
Electronicsnotebookcheck.net

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 tipped to feature a body composition sensor

According to a renowned leaker, Samsung has equipped the Galaxy Watch 4 or Galaxy Watch Active 4 with a sensor that could help people track their body weight. Apparently, the South Korean company has integrated a BIA sensor in its next smartwatches, which will be capable of measuring your body composition.
ElectronicsPhandroid

We could get a glimpse at the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 as soon as next week courtesy of MWC

2021 seems to be flying by much quicker than 2020. Mobile World Congress is already fast-approaching and Samsung is going the virtual route for its session. Earlier today, Samsung announced that it would be hosting a Samsung Galaxy session on June 28th. While not much information was shared, Samsung did state that it will be “showcasing” how the Galaxy ecosystem can enrich your lifestyle. But the more interesting aspect of this event comes via the following:
ShoppingBusiness Wire

Prime Day Samsung Galaxy S21, S20, Note 20 & Fold Deals 2021: Early Galaxy S21 Plus, S21 Ultra, S20, Note 20, Z Fold 2 & More Deals Summarized by The Consumer Post

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Prime Day sales experts at The Consumer Post have rounded-up all the best early Samsung Galaxy Note 20, S20, S21 & Fold series deals for Prime Day 2021, featuring all the latest sales on the Galaxy Z Flip, S21 Ultra 5G, Note 10, S10, S9+ & more. Links to the best deals are listed below.
Computerschromeunboxed.com

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook for $849 plus 15% cashback ($277 off)

Father’s Day is tomorrow but it’s not too late to pick up a killer deal on an awesome Chromebook just in time to make dad’s week a little bit sweeter. Samsung has recently dropped the price on the original Galaxy Chromebook and its sibling, the Galaxy Chromebook 2. The OG Galaxy is currently sitting at $849 which is a solid deal for a Chromebook rocking a Core i5 Comet Lake processor and all the fixin’s that come with the AMOLED-toting, ultra-thin convertible. You get a fingerprint sensor, stowed stylus, extra-crisp display, and enough horsepower to manage just about any tasks. So long as you can overlook the mediocre battery life, this Chromebook is as near perfect as they come.
Cell PhonesPhandroid

Android 12 for Samsung Galaxy S21 could arrive by end of the year

Android 12 will be officially released in the coming months, but usually the phones that get it first are Google’s own Pixel handsets. As for the rest, it really depends on the manufacturer of the phone. For Samsung Galaxy S21 owners, there is some good news on the Android 12 front.
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Galaxy Z Fold 3 in-display camera, fingerprint sensor likely: Patent suggests

In all likeliness, Samsung would be launching the next foldable smartphones at the Galaxy Unpacked event expected to be held in August. At the event, a Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are the two foldables that will probably debut with the former being the first Samsung handheld to feature an under-display camera. Now a patent application has revealed that Samsung wants to include a selfie camera and few other sensors under the panel.
ElectronicsCNET

Best Samsung Prime Day deals: Save $100 on Galaxy S21 Plus, $150 on Galaxy Watch 3

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day 2021, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal. Samsung's list of Prime Day deals will evolve over the next few days as its retail partners and even Samsung itself bring new offerings into view. If you're a Samsung loyalist, of even if you just appreciate a good deal when you see one, you'll definitely want to keep checking this page and all of CNET's Prime Day coverage to see the latest discounts.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Samsung Galaxy M32 with 6,000mAh battery, 64MP camera launched in India

Samsung today launched the Galaxy M32 in India, featuring some significant upgrades over the Galaxy M31s from last year. The new phone packs a 90Hz FHD+ AMOLED display, an updated SoC, and a refreshed design. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest budget phone from Samsung. Samsung Galaxy...
Electronicspocketnow.com

Pocketnow Daily: Goodbye iPhone 13 Mini, Galaxy S22 Major Camera Upgrades & more! (video)

Samsung Galaxy Week deals feature the Galaxy S21 series and more. The latest iPad Air and more Apple products are still getting Prime Day discounts. The official news today start with the fact that if you missed out on Prime Day, no worries. We’ve got your back. Some good deals are still live and remember you can skip this section if you want. Let’s start with the latest iPad Air which is still 80 bucks off, meaning it starts at 520 dollars. However, if you want more storage, the 256 Gigs model is 100 dollars off, leaving that at 649. If you’re looking for a powerful desktop, the M1 Mac mini is 120 dollars off, leaving the half a terabyte of storage model for 780 bucks. If you want a beast of a smartwatch, the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro which I’m using is 100 dollars off, so you can grab it for 550 bucks… I know, it’s not cheap but worth it. If you want the 6S Pro, that one is 150 bucks off as well if you’d like a smaller variant. Finally, Samsung.com is still running their crazy trade-in deals where you can grab the Galaxy S21 5G for 100 bucks, the S21+ for 200 and the Ultra for 500. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is back in stock for those of you worried, and that will cost you 1200 but, you need an eligible device for all of these. We have more deals on Samsung Monitors, Laptops, Garmin Watches and more, in the links in the description.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Galaxy M52 Camera Specs Suggest More Of The Same From Samsung

The Galaxy M52 5G is Samsung‘s next Galaxy M series mid-range smartphone. The upcoming device appeared on Geekbench earlier this week with the Snapdragon 778G processor, 6GB RAM, and Android 11-based software. Now, more details about the phone have surfaced online. Samsung-focused Dutch publication Galaxy Club has got hold of...
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

Samsung Galaxy M22 moves a step closer to launch as it gets Bluetooth certified

The Samsung Galaxy M22 we've been hearing about for a while now has moved a step closer to launch as it bagged Bluetooth certification. The Galaxy M22 is listed on Bluetooth SIG's website with model code SM-M225FV_DS, where "DS" signifies dual-SIM support. The certifying authority also tells us that the M22 will come with Bluetooth 5.0, but other than that, it doesn't divulge anything about the smartphone.