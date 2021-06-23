Solving the Dignity Crisis for Older Americans

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. As humans, one of our most basic and prized possessions is our dignity. The concept of dignity is complex and multidimensional, such that it warrants far greater treatment than a single article can provide. Yet I would like to concentrate on one aspect of dignity and its implications in senior living: the ability for each of us to maintain self-respect as we age by staying autonomous and physically and mentally capable. On an individual level, protecting dignity remains paramount to maximizing quality of life. On a national scale, it is vital to ensuring the health of our economy and society.