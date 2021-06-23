Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Solving the Dignity Crisis for Older Americans

By Eric George
Entrepreneur
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. As humans, one of our most basic and prized possessions is our dignity. The concept of dignity is complex and multidimensional, such that it warrants far greater treatment than a single article can provide. Yet I would like to concentrate on one aspect of dignity and its implications in senior living: the ability for each of us to maintain self-respect as we age by staying autonomous and physically and mentally capable. On an individual level, protecting dignity remains paramount to maximizing quality of life. On a national scale, it is vital to ensuring the health of our economy and society.

www.entrepreneur.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Healthcare#Americans#Assisted Living#Economy And Society#Senior Housing#Baby Boomers#House Remodeling Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Diabetes
News Break
Society
News Break
Heart Disease
Related
Healthdoctorslounge.com

Too Many Older Americans Are Taking Daily Aspirin

Last Updated: June 22, 2021. TUESDAY, June 22, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Many older adults are still taking a daily baby aspirin to ward off first-time heart problems — despite guidelines that now discourage it, a new study finds. Researchers found that one-half to 62% of U.S. adults aged 70...
Homelessagewisekingcounty.org

Older Adults and the Digital Divide: A Social Justice Crisis

A recent American Society of Aging conference was full of news about the digital divide and how the pandemic has disproportionately affected older adults. Almost every life task for the last year has necessitated having a high-speed Internet connection plus a device and the skills to use it—homeowners association meetings, food delivery, banking, even doctor’s appointments and services for faith communities.
Americastimes-gazette.com

Letter: Older Americans depend on Medicare and Social Security

As of January 2021, there were 63.8 million people enrolled in Medicare. Medicare was established by the federal government in 1965. Social Security has kept millions of the elderly out of poverty. As a child I heard my grandparents talk about what they called old age pension. My grandfather and father tried but failed to organize the coal mine they worked in with the hope of having a United Mine Workers pension.
HealthMedicalXpress

Older Americans are aging better than ever, especially women

Over the past decade, the news has largely been good for older Americans: More people are able to meet their daily care needs without assistance and women seem to be thriving the most. Findings are from a recently released series of online dashboards and chartbooks that tracks nationwide trends for...
EconomyPosted by
The Hill

Cutting critical family support won't solve the labor crisis

As the United States emerges from the pandemic and local economies reopen, there is an important debate regarding how relief program benefits should operate and evolve in the coming months. The debate is not just about COVID-related packages — such as the temporary $300-a-week unemployment benefits supplement, that at least 26 states propose to end —but is also about how we see the relationship between family economic resiliency and assistance programs.
Bayonne, NJinsidernj.com

It’s Time to Solve the Prescription Drug Price Crisis

If the COVID-19 pandemic taught us anything, it’s that our nation needs to get serious about our approach to public health. There are many flaws and inefficiencies in the healthcare system in need of reform, but one of the most pressing is the astronomically high costs that drug companies charge for prescription medication. The sticker shock that patients face to fill life-saving drugs is a burden for too many families, and if we are truly going to build our country back following the pandemic, bringing down prescription drug costs has to be our top goal.
Advocacyphennd.org

Volunteer Non-Medical Assistance to Older Americans – Jul 9

National Community Care Corps Issues RFP for Local Models That Provide Volunteer Non-Medical Assistance to Older Americans, Disabled Adults, and Family Caregivers. National Community Care Corps has issued a Request for Proposals for innovative local models in which volunteers assist family caregivers or directly assist older adults or adults with disabilities with non-medical care to maintain their independence.
Congress & CourtsWillits News

Huffman Bill would protect and restore carbon-swquestering ecosystems, ocean, coastal ecosystems key in solving climate crisis

Last week, Representative Jared Huffman (D-CA), Chair of the Natural Resources Subcommittee on Water, Oceans, and Wildlife, introduced the Blue Carbon Protection Act to help protect and restore blue carbon ecosystems in the United States. “As communities grapple with the escalating impacts of climate change, it’s becoming increasingly important we...
Businessmarketplace.org

Older Americans have the fastest-growing student debt

Nearly 9 million older Americans still have student loan debt. More people are going to college and graduate school. There's also been an increase in parents taking on loan debt for their kids. A bit of a conflicting message from the Fed last week. Markets didn't it take it super...
Diseases & Treatmentspharmacytimes.com

Hypertension Management in Older Adults

Pharmacists play an important role in assisting with hypertension treatment by helping to modify blood pressure therapies when patients experience adverse effects or helping if a patient has difficulty remembering to take their medications. Hypertension arises from a gradual increase in pressure as blood pushes against the walls of arteries,...
Congress & CourtsDaily Item

Death with dignity

To all our current Congressional representatives, nine states and Washington, D.C., currently have death with dignity laws. The following U.S. jurisdictions have death with dignity statutes as of this year:. n California (End of Life Option Act; approved in 2015, in effect from 2016) n Colorado (End of Life Options...