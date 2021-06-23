Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks To Buy Now? 4 To Watch

E-commerce network and solutions platform provider Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) stock is rallying off its post-IPO lows as ecommerce continues to flourish in a post-pandemic era as reopenings continue to get underway. The Company provides of payment financing options for purchases from popular brands like the Moon Pod, Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) , Dyson, Casper (NASDAQ: CSPR) along with offerings from over 6,500 merchants on its platform. Merchants are enamored with the boost in sales when Affirm enables customers to make monthly installment payments, also known as buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) programs, through them. Ecommerce coupled with BNPL comprise strong secular tailwinds that should expand growth. Consumers are enamored by the frictionless and streamlined manner of making large purchases in smaller bite-size payments. The Company makes fees from both the customer and merchant all while facilitating the sale. Payment plans can range from three months up to 48 months with many interest-free options. The pandemic has accelerated e-commerce adoption by a decade and its showing to be a lot stickier than analysts assumed as it becomes a pivotal cornerstone of the new normal. It’s a partnership with Shopify (NASDAQ: SHOP) enables over 10,000 merchants on its platform to provide ShopPay BNPL plans powered by Affirm’s technology. Prudent investors seeking to gain exposure in e-commerce regardless of the brand with a major BNPL facilitator can look to build a position in Affirm shares at opportunistic pullback levels.