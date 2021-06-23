Pet Of The Week – Cosmo
We'd like to introduce you to Cosmo! Cosmo is a gorgeous black, white and tan American Bulldog who arrived at Green Hills Animal Shelter at the beginning of June. Before coming to the shelter Cosmo had a home of his own where he was much loved. Sadly, Cosmo's owner lived in a city that places restrictions on some breeds of dogs, and Cosmo fell victim to a breed ban. Cosmo, however, has taken his change in circumstances in stride – nothing can get this happy boy down!