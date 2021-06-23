Henry and Stark County Health Department Active COVID-19 Case Number Holds Steady

On Wednesday, the Henry and Stark County Health Department released their latest set of COVID-19 recovery rate data, including the number of active and ongoing cases of COVID-19. By the numbers in Henry County there are a total of 5,080 confirmed positive or probable cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March of 2020. Of that number there are 11 active, ongoing cases of COVID-19 in Henry County. That’s the same number of active cases as one week ago. Four new cases were added to Henry County’s number since last week. 70 Henry County residents have died from COVID-19 since March of 2020. In Stark County, there have been 648 confirmed positive or probable cases of COVID-19. Of that number, 2 are active ongoing cases of COVID-19. That is down one case from last week when there were 3 active cases. 24 Stark County residents have died from COVID-19.