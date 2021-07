Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has two left years in his contract. It wouldn’t be surprising if he calls it quits after this. Fan or not, the end of a baller’s legendary career will bring tears to anyone’s eyes. For the Lakers front office, this is not the time to be emotional. The only right thing to do this offseason is to make sure James is equipped with the right players. The free agency and trade market picture will take time to fully unravel. But from inside, it’s already clear who the Lakers need to boot out of their squad.