Norman, OK

(Published in The Norman Trans...

Norman Transcript
 13 days ago

Case No.: PB-2021-203 All creditors having claims against Deanna G. Burns, deceased, are required to present the same, with a description of all security interests and other collateral (if any) held by each creditor with respect to such claim, to the following named Personal Representatives c/o their attorney: Carlton W. Dimery at the below address on or before the presentment date: 11th day of August, 2021, or the same will be forever barred.

