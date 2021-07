Oracle Cloud Infrastructure 2020 Architect Associate. How I Passed Oracle OCI Exam: 1Z0-1072-20 Without Formal Training. We are living in the Cloud era. Amazon Web Services (AWS) CEO Andy Jassy said that in 2016 ‘Cloud is the new normal’ and very few have believed in it at that time. At the end of the year 2020, it is a ground reality. When the industry giants like Amazon, Microsoft, Google, IBM, Oracle, Alibaba, and VMWare are pumping huge effort and resources, the cloud is one of the most sustainable technologies of present and future.