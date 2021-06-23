Extraordinary progress in lifesaving
Buckle up! The Best Friends National Conference has officially beamed into homes, offices, shelters, schools, laptops and phones around the world. This is an exciting week. It’s a time when some of the most inspiring people on earth are gathering virtually for our annual conference. Thousands of people from every corner of animal welfare — from shelters to rescue groups to individuals wanting to make a difference — are watching, listening and learning from the most creative and innovative people in our field about how they can save more lives.bestfriends.org