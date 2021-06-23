Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Extraordinary progress in lifesaving

By Julie Castle
bestfriends.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuckle up! The Best Friends National Conference has officially beamed into homes, offices, shelters, schools, laptops and phones around the world. This is an exciting week. It’s a time when some of the most inspiring people on earth are gathering virtually for our annual conference. Thousands of people from every corner of animal welfare — from shelters to rescue groups to individuals wanting to make a difference — are watching, listening and learning from the most creative and innovative people in our field about how they can save more lives.

bestfriends.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Goodall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lifesaving
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Homeless
News Break
Pets
Related
Charitiesadvertisernewssouth.com

Dedicated volunteers make Franklin an extraordinary place

Volunteers in Franklin have made the borough immeasurably better through their work on a range of projects, from restoring a medivac landing pad to securing new seating for the library. Forward Franklin Alliance (FFA) community organizer Tamara Contreras and a host of other volunteers have left a positive mark on...
Sciencegentside.co.uk

People Become Smellier As They Age, Science Says

According to a study published in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology, older people emit a smell that is characteristic of their old age, colloquially referred to as 'old person smell.'. An odour that is particular to older people. Though not the nicest thing to say about old folks, there is...
Slidell, LAThe Slidell Independent

Infant Lifesaver

SLIDELL – The death of a child has often been named as the worst heartbreak in life a parent can go through. But what if you played a part in that death? Suddenly the pain and anguish is unbearable—frequently leading to suicidal attempts, according to St. Tammany Coroner Dr. Charles Preston.
westernnebraskaobserver.net

MAKING PROGRESS

Kimball County 4-H member Allie Cook, 8, center, entered her market hog and market goat in the annual FFA Alumni Progress Show this past week. FFA Alumni member Amber Wilke said the group was pleased with the Kimball/Banner County kids who were showing both days because "our main goal has always been to provide an opportunity for our local kids to get their animals out before fair.
Amherst, MAumass.edu

An Extraordinary Class on Truth & Dissent in America

A Boston Globe story published June 22 features the extraordinary UMass Amherst class titled “Truth, Dissent, and the Life of Daniel Ellsberg” taught by Christian Appy, professor in the Department of History. In 1971, Daniel Ellsberg released documents to the New York Times revealing secret plans by the U.S. government...
California Statebestfriends.org

Inspired by the Best Friends lifesaving dashboard, California shelter creates its own

After 30 years of working at Madera County Animal Services, Cindy Avila was promoted to director in July of 2020. Among her many goals was to make operations more efficient. She envisioned an online tool for animal control officers that highlighted the areas with the most stray pets being picked up, the most loose dog calls and the most animal complaints. The tool would make it easier for officers to target their outings most effectively; but just how to make that happen wasn’t exactly clear.
Lycoming County, PASun-Gazette

Project Lifesaver technology helps track down lost people

For 15 years, The Hope Foundation has been working with local authorities to implement Project Lifesaver, a system that provides life-sustaining protection to families and caregivers of those with special needs. The nonprofit operation supplies bracelets with small transmitters attached to them intended to find those with disabilities who have...
Bismarck, NDKFYR-TV

Family thanks humble heroes for lifesaving actions

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A dirt bike crash in March left Braedy Wold of Bismarck in a neck brace and doctors weren’t sure if he would ever walk again. The good news is that Wold has made a miraculous recovery. Over the weekend, he celebrated his 18th birthday, which he knows he’s lucky to have.
Shreveport, LAKTBS

Doctor: Annual checkups lifesavers for men

SHREVEPORT, La -- Research shows that many men avoid doctors, even when they are sick. But having regular checkups can catch a disease before it becomes serious or even fatal. Dr. Rick Michael, an internal medicine specialist with Christus Health Shreveport Bossier, said there are several illnesses that show no symptoms.
CharitiesStatesville Record & Landmark

Transforming tragedy: Hartness' heartache turns into lifesaving gift

Carole Hartness doesn’t want families to have to go through the heartache she went through after losing her husband and son to hemorrhagic strokes. And she did more than hope, she made a donation toward the research doctors and scientists look to address a condition that affects roughly 100,000 people in the United States each year.
PetsPosted by
newschain

‘Extraordinary’ dog has statue erected in hometown of Keswick

A springer spaniel who won the animal equivalent of an OBE has been immortalised in statue form in his hometown of Keswick, Cumbria. Max, aged 13, won the PDSA Order of Merit in February for providing virtual therapy during lockdown, with the town further honouring him on Friday with a bronze statue in Hope Park.
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Husband Forgets to Log Out from Facebook, Wife Takes a Peek – Subscriber Story

When Mary's husband, Josh, started going home late every evening, she suspected that something was wrong. So she couldn't resist the temptation to check his Facebook chat. Josh and Mary are a happily married couple. Although they're not wealthy, the two were blessed with great careers and a strong and healthy relationship. Mary felt secure with Josh, who was a very attentive and caring husband.

Comments / 0

Community Policy