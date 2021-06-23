Cancel
Decatur, IL

Barn raising will benefit Richland Community College ag program

By Valerie Wells
Herald & Review
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDECATUR — A barn raising will be held at this year's Farm Progress Show that will benefit Richland Community College's agriculture program. FBi Buildings will use the barn raising to showcase their new building process, which uses hydraulic cylinders, I-beams, scissors lift technology, and safety nets, allowing its crew to assemble a complete roof on the ground, build and attach the wall frames with hinges, and raise the entire structure into pace hydraulically in about 15 minutes.

