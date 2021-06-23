Montgomery County Remembrance and Reconciliation Commission to Host Virtual Discussion: Property and Its Discontents, The Enduring Legacy of Racism in Homeownership
The Montgomery County Remembrance and Reconciliation Commission is hosting a virtual discussion on the impact of lynching and residual effects that impede access to property ownership. It will take place Thursday, June 24, 2021 from 7:15 p.m. – 9 p.m. Redlining imposed by the federal government and prolonged due systemic...www2.montgomerycountymd.gov