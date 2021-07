Governor Laura Kelly encouraged Kansas families who normally aren’t required to file an income tax return to use a new online tool to quickly register for the expanded Child Tax Credit under the American Rescue Plan. The U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service announced this week that the new Non-filer Sign-up Tool for people who did not file an income tax return for 2019 or 2020 and did not use the IRS Non-filers tool last year to register for Economic Impact Payments is now available through IRS.gov.