Millmont man sentenced to state prison in domestic violence case
LEWISBURG — A Millmont man who pleaded guilty in a domestic assault case was sentenced Monday to serve 2 to 4 years in state prison. President Judge Michael Hudock sentenced Christopher W. Ott, 36, on counts of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person. Ott pleaded guilty to the two charges on Oct. 20. Additional counts of aggravated assault, harassment, defiant trespass and criminal mischief are dismissed.www.dailyitem.com