Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Millmont, PA

Millmont man sentenced to state prison in domestic violence case

By Eric Scicchitano
Daily Item
 8 days ago

LEWISBURG — A Millmont man who pleaded guilty in a domestic assault case was sentenced Monday to serve 2 to 4 years in state prison. President Judge Michael Hudock sentenced Christopher W. Ott, 36, on counts of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person. Ott pleaded guilty to the two charges on Oct. 20. Additional counts of aggravated assault, harassment, defiant trespass and criminal mischief are dismissed.

www.dailyitem.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Lewisburg, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Lewisburg, PA
City
Millmont, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Domestic Assault#Prison
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Wrestling
Related
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

The delta variant: Everything you need to know

A more contagious variant of the coronavirus, known as delta, is spreading in the United States and around the world, causing a surge of cases in some countries and prompting several nations to introduce new lockdowns. The delta variant, which was first identified in India, now accounts for 25 percent...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

William and Harry are working together again

London (CNN) — Just seeing Princes William and Harry in the same space is rare enough these days, let alone at an event they organized together. But that's where we found ourselves Thursday -- at the unveiling of the statue of Diana, Princess of Wales. The two were intimately involved in the design of the long-awaited artwork and the redesign of the Sunken Garden around it.