The 'Sensical' streaming service for kids is a free, ad-supported service targeted towards children aged two to 10 to help offer them content that is perfectly appropriate for their age range. The service is offering more than 15,000 hand-curated videos as well as more than 50 topic-based channels that children can explore at their leisure. The platform doesn't make use of algorithms to suggest content to the user, which sets it apart from competitors and helps children to explore their own interests more freely.