Dua Lipa’s New Wispy Bangs Will Convince You To Get Your Own

You bet we're ready for swim season, a time when we're finally enjoying the warmer weather, sipping on our morning coffee, and scrolling through Instagram when it hits us — every celebrity is taking selfies poolside some place warmer. Not that we mind seeing other people test out the merchandise from some of our favorite swim labels before we get our hands on the new season product. It can be nice to see how some of these fresh trends — from the tankini to the shirred, smocked triangle two-piece — look in real life. Or, I mean, against crystal clear blue waters somewhere deep in the Caribbean.