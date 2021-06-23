Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Dua Lipa’s New Wispy Bangs Will Convince You To Get Your Own

By Jacqueline Kilikita
Refinery29
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom face-framing highlights to the classic sleek bob, Dua Lipa is renowned for her selfie-worthy hairstyles. But her latest might be the most on-trend ever. Lipa just took to Instagram to show off a brand-new wispy fringe — and it's serving serious retro vibes. In a new Instagram post captioned...

www.refinery29.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phoebe Dynevor
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Nick Carter
Person
Dua Lipa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bangs#Bang Bang#Fringe#Crown
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & FashionPosted by
E! News

Teyana Taylor Is a Big Mood in Studs' Bold New Campaign

We independently selected these products because we love them and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Get ready to express yourself with...
CelebritiesIn Style

These Butt-Sculpting Shorts Are So Good, Even Kendall Jenner Wears Them - and They're 40% Off Now

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If one thing is for sure, it's that Kendall Jenner has the best fitness wardrobe. Whether it's the pieces she's wearing to break a sweat or the trendy athleisure-inspired outfits she's spotted in while she's out and about, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star never fails to wow us with her workout looks.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
FootwearNews

Dua Lipa Hits the Town in the Boldest Peek-a-Boo Catsuit & Glittering Heels

Dua Lipa’s party style is back and better than ever. Over the weekend, the “New Rules” musician attended the Evita Party for Pride Month in Los Angeles. Bringing her own touch of personal flair, Dua Lipa went bold for the occasion in a daring peek-a-boo jumpsuit from Poster Girl; the sheer red number featured daring cutouts across the bodice with a fishnet-inspired fabric and a lettuce hem, all retailing for $214.
Designers & Collectionscrfashionbook.com

Dua Lipa is the New Face of Versace

Wait, Dua Lipa hasn't been a Versace girl this entire time? Though the luxury house made it official for their Fall/Winter 2021 campaign, a close alignment with Dua Lipa has existed even before her 2019 Met Gala look. Good luck finding an award show dress on the singer that was not a Versace design.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
FootwearNews

Dua Lipa Is a True ‘90s Baby in a Lace-Up Tank, Low-Rise Jeans & Gravity-Defying Sneakers

Dua Lipa gave the trends of the 1990s a chance this week as she partied with friends at the Nice Guy restaurant in Los Angeles. Also joined by her beau Anwar Hadid, the “New Rules” musician was spotted leaving the event in the early hours of Thursday morning. Her outfit of the evening tapped into retro-chic trends in a lace-up corseted tank top and the baggiest low-rise jeans. To continue the vintage appeal, Dua Lipa’s ensemble also included a mini Burberry shoulder bag and a beaded choker necklace.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Lady Gaga’s Travel Outfit Is a Fashion Sugar Rush

We all know that Lady Gaga is capable of pulling off the most outré, high-concept fashion moments imaginable. Who can forget her four-part, camp-themed extravaganza of a look at the 2019 Met Gala, or the time she arrived at the Grammy awards in a giant egg? But spare a thought for her off-duty style, too. Whether she’s wearing a sleek all-black look and toting a Celine handbag, or trying something a little more playful, like a rainbow Versace jacket and jean shorts, her relaxed looks are also worth noting.
Designers & CollectionsForexTV.com

Dua Lipa Fronts Versace’s Fall 2021 Campaign

MILAN — Versace’s fall 2021 advertising campaign is sure to have ripple effects globally as it’s fronted by one of the hottest musicians of the moment: Dua Lipa. In the images that will be revealed beginning today, lensed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, the Grammy Award-winning artist sports long hair in a new, fiery red shade.
Designers & CollectionsPopSugar

Dua Lipa and Ariana Grande Establish This Little Yellow Versace Dress as the Look of the Summer

If the belted yellow skater dress Dua Lipa wears in Versace's fall/winter 2021 campaign looks familiar, it's because Ariana Grande debuted it on The Late Late Show With James Corden. The look is straight off the runway and has the mod, '60s aesthetic Donatella Versace was going for this season. While Grande wore it with matching tights and platform shoes, in the campaign, photographed by Mert Alaş and Marcus Piggott, it's styled on Dua with a silk headscarf and a reinvented La Greca motif. (Lipa also notably dyed her hair for the shoot!)
MusicBillboard

Billie Eilish, Blackpink, Dua Lipa, Travis Scott & Bad Bunny Launch a New Look for Today's Top Hits Spotify Playlist

Today's Top Hits on Spotify includes some of the biggest songs in the world, so it makes sense that some of the biggest music acts in the world are helping launch a brand-new look for the streamer's most popular playlist. Below, Billboard can exclusively unveil a video ushering in a new era for the playlist starring Billie Eilish, Blackpink, Dua Lipa, Travis Scott and Bad Bunny.
CelebritiesPosted by
POPSUGAR

25 Celebrity Swimsuits From This Season That You Can Shop Right Now

You bet we're ready for swim season, a time when we're finally enjoying the warmer weather, sipping on our morning coffee, and scrolling through Instagram when it hits us — every celebrity is taking selfies poolside some place warmer. Not that we mind seeing other people test out the merchandise from some of our favorite swim labels before we get our hands on the new season product. It can be nice to see how some of these fresh trends — from the tankini to the shirred, smocked triangle two-piece — look in real life. Or, I mean, against crystal clear blue waters somewhere deep in the Caribbean.
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Dua Lipa blocked out intense 'pressure' to succeed with second album

Dua Lipa blocked out the intense "pressure" she was facing to create her hit album 'Future Nostalgia'. The 'Levitating' hitmaker has revealed she was being told she "wasn't good enough" and had a huge weight on her shoulders to make a successful second studio album. And instead of crumbling under...
Beauty & FashionRefinery29

Cardi B Revealed Her Pregnancy In This Season’s Top Fashion Trend

No one does a pregnancy announcement quite like Cardi B. On Sunday, the “WAP” rapper revealed that she and her husband Offset were expecting baby number two, first on Instagram, and then later, on-stage at the BET Awards, where she wore a crystal-covered bodysuit with a belly-baring cut-out (casual) for a surprise performance with Migos. For the momentous occasion, the mom-to-be and her longtime stylist Kollin Carter collaborated with Dolce & Gabbana to create the custom performance look, which also included matching leggings and heels (despite the brand’s history of racially insensitive comments and campaigns that’s led to boycotts over the last three years, Dolce & Gabbana is still one of this award season’s most-worn labels. Megan Thee Stallion, Saweetie, and Angela Bassett have all worn Dolce & Gabbana this year).