Cameron Johnson breaks down the Valley Oop play, the delay, and the impact of the fans

Want to win a championship? You’ll need help from your entire roster, you’ll need some breaks to go your way, and you’ll need your “x-factors” to perform. Whether those factors are the ability to adjust, the capacity to execute, and/or the players’ understanding of the environment in which they are playing, it isn’t easy. Winning in the NBA is hard. Winning in the playoffs is harder. The Phoenix Suns are making it look easy.