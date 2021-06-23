Q&A With A Local Dog Walker

It’s honestly the best job in the world. We do free pickups and dropoffs in Orange County for our structured pack walks. It involves a little bit of training. It’s teaching dogs leash manners, so we don’t allow pulling or leading. We deal a lot with under-socialization—with rescues who have been under-socialized in their lives and sometimes the presence of other dogs makes them nervous. Dogs are very social creatures, and they’re able to learn from each other and gain confidence.