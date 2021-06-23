Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Tina Charles is having a career year for the Mystics, which is pushing her into the MVP conversation

By Albert Lee
Bullets Forever
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Mystics are 7-6 in the 2021 WNBA season, fourth in the WNBA standings after last night’s upset victory over the Seattle Storm. Washington has shaken off a 2-5 start and has now won four of their last five games. While the team is still looking to get more consistency from its backcourt, their most consistent performer this season is center Tina Charles, who is leading the WNBA’s scorers with 25.3 points per game.

www.bulletsforever.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elena Delle Donne
Person
Liz Cambage
Person
Emma Meesseman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mvp#The Washington Mystics#The New York Liberty#The Connecticut Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
WNBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
Dallas Sports Focus

Charles, Plaisance Help Mystics Beat Skidding Fever 82-77

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tina Charles had 30 points, a season-high 15 rebounds and three steals to help the Washington Mystics beat the Indiana Fever 82-77 on Saturday night. Charles’ three-point play gave Washington a 76-69 lead with 2:11 to play. Theresa Plaisance hit three 3-pointers and had 16 points and 12 rebounds.
NBAsandiegouniontribune.com

Tina Charles leads Mystics past Fever, 82-77

Tina Charles had 30 points, a season-high 15 rebounds and three steals to help the Washington Mystics beat the Indiana Fever 82-77 on Saturday night. Charles’ three-point play gave Washington a 76-69 lead with 2:11 to play. Theresa Plaisance hit three 3-pointers and had 16 points and 12 rebounds. The...
NBAswishappeal.com

Recaps: Tina Charles continues spectacular season with 30-15 game as Mystics pull away late

When Tina Charles doesn’t have a 20-point game this season, which has only happened three times, we think ‘ok maybe she’s cooled off.’. But now that she recorded her fifth 30-point game during Saturday night’s Mystics win at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, D.C., maybe it should be clear that she is too big a focal point of the Mystics offense (until Elena Delle Donne returns) and in too good of a groove to slow down.
BasketballNBC Washington

Tina Charles, Ariel Atkins to Represent Mystics at 2021 Tokyo Olympics

Charles, Atkins to represent Mystics at Tokyo Olympics originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Team USA announced the roster for its Women's Basketball team Monday, and it looks like the Mystics will have two players going to the Tokyo Olympics. Tina Charles and Ariel Atkins were both named to the...
NBAswishappeal.com

Depleted Mystics upset first-place Storm behind Tina Charles’ historic performance

Tina Charles’ 16th rebound on Tuesday night came off a Breanna Stewart miss in the paint with 7.6 seconds to go and Stewart’s Storm trailing Charles’ Mystics 85-83. Charles quickly passed it out of the paint to Leilani Mitchell, who was fouled and hit two free throws to seal an 87-83 Mystics victory at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Wash.
BasketballNBC Washington

Ariel Atkins Was Stunned, Tina Charles Cried After Being Named to Olympics Roster

Atkins was stunned, Charles cried after call from Team USA originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Ariel Atkins and Tina Charles will represent Team USA this summer when the U.S. Women's National Team goes for its seventh straight gold medal in the 2020 Toyko Olympics. Both Washington Mystics were candid on their emotions when they received the call they were selected to the 12-person squad.
NBAFrankfort Times

Charles' huge game lifts Mystics over Storm

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Tina Charles had 34 points, 16 rebounds and five assists, and the short-handed Washington Mystics made 16 3-pointers in an 87-83 victory over the Seattle Storm on Tuesday night. Charles rebounded a miss by Breanna Stewart and got it to Leilani Mitchell, who made two free...
NBAWNBA.com

Career Night’s from Cooper, Samuelson Lead Sparks Past Mystics

The Los Angeles Sparks (6-7) defeated the Washington Mystics (7-7) 89-82 at home at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Sparks guards Te’a Cooper (26) and Karlie Samuelson (13) recorded career-highs in points. This was the sixth time this season that Cooper scored in double digits. Samuelson knocked down a career high three 3-pointers and went 5-for-5 from the field. The Sparks bench led the way scoring 53 points, anchoring LA’s offensive attack. Mystics center Tina Charles led the Mystics with 25 points and 10 rebounds, while point guard Leilani Mitchell recorded 26 points and six rebounds.
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Tina Charles, Mystics getting hot entering game vs. Sparks

Tina Charles is on a roll, and so are the Washington Mystics. Charles had 34 points, 16 rebounds and five assists to lead the Mystics (7-6) to their fifth victory in six games when they defeated host Seattle 87-83 on Tuesday. "I don't think I've ever seen (Charles) as dominant...
Posted by
Hartford Courant

No player heading to the Tokyo Olympics is having a more dominant WNBA season than former UConn women’s basketball star Tina Charles

Tina Charles is a crier. At least when it comes to hearing the news that she’s made the Olympic team, a distinction she’s now earned three times after being named to the U.S. roster for the Tokyo Games. “[National team director] Carol Callan can tell you, I’m probably maybe the only one that cries every time,” Charles said on Monday. “I don’t take it for granted. I just start bawling crying, ...
Washington StatePosted by
FanSided

WNBA Shootaround: Don’t dismiss Tina Charles and the Washington Mystics

In the latest WNBA Shootaround, a look at Tina Charles and the Mystics refusing to fall off, the Olympic roster controversy, the surging Chicago Sky and more. After an 87-83 upset win against the reigning champion Seattle Storm on the road, it’s time we seriously discuss the overachieving Washington Mystics. The franchise most limited by injuries and absences is — once again — finding ways to come out on top.
Basketballswishappeal.com

So far, the 2021 WNBA season belongs to Tina Charles

Prior to the 2021 season, our Zack Ward ranked the top 30 players in the WNBA. Before publishing his list, he asked the rest of the Swish Appeal staff for general feedback on his list. He originally had Charles ranked at No. 7, a status I suggested was a bit too high. In the final ranking, Charles came in at No. 10.
BasketballBullets Forever

Tina Charles and Ariel Atkins will represent Team USA in the 2021 WNBA All-Star Game

On Wednesday, the WNBA announced the rosters for the 2021 All-Star Game. The format will be in a Team USA vs. Team WNBA format, something that hasn’t been done since the 2010 season when the USA was preparing for the FIBA World Championship for Women, now known as the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup. There was also a similar format in 2004 when the USA Basketball women’s national team played a team of WNBA All-Stars in New York City.
NBAWNBA.com

Tina Charles and A’ja Wilson Named Players Of The Month

Tina Charles of the Washington Mystics (5-5 record during June) averaged 24.7 ppg, 9.7 rpg and 2.7 apg (Kia WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month). A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces (7-2 record during June) averaged 20.1 ppg, 10.3 rpg and 2.7 apg (Kia WNBA Western Conference Player of the Month).