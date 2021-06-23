Tina Charles is having a career year for the Mystics, which is pushing her into the MVP conversation

The Washington Mystics are 7-6 in the 2021 WNBA season, fourth in the WNBA standings after last night’s upset victory over the Seattle Storm. Washington has shaken off a 2-5 start and has now won four of their last five games. While the team is still looking to get more consistency from its backcourt, their most consistent performer this season is center Tina Charles, who is leading the WNBA’s scorers with 25.3 points per game.