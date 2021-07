As a matter of principle, we don't usually publish a full press release, but I am making an exception to congratulate Matthew Helderman and Bondit on the tenth anniversary of their company, Buffalo 8. I have watched them grow over the years from the little company that could to what they are today. Included below is a video from Cannes where I interviewed Helderman in 2018 about the company. It starts at the about the 8:25 mark. Their press release tells the story of their growth well. Congratulations!—Chaz Ebert.