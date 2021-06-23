Cancel
Alexandria, VA

Alexandria high school takes down T.C. Williams name

The Associated Press
 8 days ago

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s largest high school is unveiling a new logo to go with its new name.

Alexandria City Public Schools held a ceremony Wednesday morning as they removed the T.C. Williams name from the school’s marque. The school also unveiled a new logo to go with the new school name, Alexandria City High School.

The new logos include a refreshed Titan helmet and an intertwined A and C.

The school board voted unanimously in April to rename the city’s only public high school, which has the highest enrollment in grades 9-12 of any public school in the state.

T.C. Williams was a former superintendent who supported segregation.

The school is keeping its Titans nickname, which became famous in the 2000 film “Remember the Titans.” That movie told the story of the team’s 1971 state championship football team, which found success after formerly segregated high schools were merged into T.C. Williams.

Alexandria is one of several jurisdictions in the state to rename high schools that had previously honored figures tied to slavery, segregation or the Confederacy. Most recently, Falls Church City changed its high school’s name from George Mason to Meridian; the former name honored a a founding father from Virginia who owned slaves.

