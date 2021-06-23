Cancel
POTUS

Iran says US has agreed to lift sanctions on oil, shipping

The Hill
8 days ago
 8 days ago
Iran on Wednesday said the U.S. had agreed to lift former President Trump 's sanctions on Iranian oil and shipping that have devastated the country's economy.

"An agreement has been reached to remove all insurance, oil and shipping sanctions that were imposed by (former U.S. President Donald) Trump," said outgoing Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's chief of staff, Mahmoud Vaezi, Reuters reported, citing state media.

The Hill has reached out to the White House and the U.S. State Department to confirm Vaezi's remarks.

This reported development comes as negotiations with Iran to reenter nuclear deal adjourned in Vienna on Sunday.

Top Iranian negotiator Abbas Araqchi told Iran's state media that both sides were "closer than ever to an agreement," but some distance remains.

The European Union's political director, Enrique Mora, appeared to share Araqchi's assessment, telling reporters, "We are closer to a deal, but we are not still there. We are closer than we were one week ago, but we are not still there."

U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Sunday said there was still a "fair distance to travel" when it came to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Tehran has stated that the U.S. sanctions must be lifted if progress is to be made in the nuclear talks. The U.S. has yet to directly engage in negotiations with Iran, indirectly participating through its allies.

Iran's economy saw a sharp increase after the JCPOA was signed. However, it quickly shrank and has continued to so after Trump withdrew from the agreement and issued a slew of sanctions against the country.

Since the sanctions were issued in 2018, oil production and exports have dropped, trade has diminished, and inflation has skyrocketed in Iran.

Related
Middle Eastalbuquerqueexpress.com

Iran Appoints Cleric Sanctioned By The West As New Judiciary Chief

Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has appointed a hard-line cleric sanctioned by the West as the new chief of the judiciary, replacing President-elect Ebrahim Raisi, who was voted in last month. Khamenei, who has final say on all state matters, gave the position to Raisi's deputy, 64-year-old hard-line cleric...
PoliticsPosted by
CNN

Putin says US sanctions on Russia 'even did us good'

Moscow (CNN) — Russian President Vladimir Putin put a positive spin on the sanctions that the United States has imposed on his country in recent years on Wednesday. There are, he claimed, positive sides to them. While not specifically singling out one incident caused by sanctions, he said that, in...
Labor IssuesWashington Post

Iran oil workers strike for better wages as economy suffers

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Thousands of workers in Iran’s vast energy industry have gone on strike over the past week to press demands for better wages and conditions at oil facilities, Iranian media reported Wednesday. The widespread demonstrations underscore the mounting economic pressures on the country as it struggles to secure relief from crippling sanctions.
POTUSThe Guardian

US must guarantee it will not leave nuclear deal again, says Iran

A US guarantee that it will never unilaterally leave the Iran nuclear deal again is vital to a successful conclusion of talks in Vienna on the terms of Washington’s return to the agreement, the Iranian ambassador to the UN, Majid Takht-Ravanchi, has said. His comments are the clearest official signal...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Will Israel accept 'half a loaf' on Iran's nuclear program?

Despite the election of a zealot as Iran’s new president, Iran and the United States likely will return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, known as the JCPOA or the Iran nuclear agreement, with only minimal changes. Iran needs to stabilize its government to prevent a popular uprising, in part because of the economic collapse fostered by stringent American sanctions. At the same time, America wants to kick the proverbial “nuclear can” down the road and take the Islamic Republic off its to-do list by claiming victory.
POTUSPosted by
The Atlantic

The Iran Nuclear Deal Isn’t the Problem. Iran Is.

Ebrahim Raisi’s election as president of Iran came as no surprise. All those who might have been a threat to him were disqualified. He was the choice of the supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, and small wonder: Few people better embody the ideology of the Islamic Republic. He will not open Iran up to the outside world, and will certainly not look to accommodate the United States in any way. As for Iran’s behavior in the Middle East, he has made clear that it is “not negotiable.”
POTUSWashington Post

The U.S. and Iran near a breaking point

You’re reading an excerpt from the Today’s WorldView newsletter. Sign up to get the rest, including news from around the globe, interesting ideas and opinions to know, sent to your inbox every weekday. The brinkmanship between Tehran and Washington is getting all the more tense. Even as indirect negotiations proceed...
Middle Eastwhbl.com

Iran says no decision has been made yet on IAEA monitoring deal

DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran said on Monday it has yet to decide whether to extend a monitoring deal with the U.N. nuclear watchdog which lapsed last week, amid Washington’s warning that Tehran’s failure to renew it would complicate talks to revive its 2015 nuclear accord. “No decision has been made...
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Biden tells outgoing Israeli president: ‘Iran will never get a nuclear weapon on my watch’

President Biden on Monday promised outgoing Israeli President Reuven Rivlin that Iran will never get a nuclear weapon on his watch. Mr. Biden’s remarks came during an Oval Office visit with his Israeli counterpart. The visit was largely ceremonial and a way for Mr. Biden to say farewell to Mr. Rivlin before the Israeli president’s term expires next month.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Russia, China extend friendship and cooperation treaty -Kremlin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Monday announced the extension of a 20-year-old friendship and cooperation treaty between their countries, both of which have strained ties with the West. Speaking to Xi via video conference, Putin said the Sino-Russian Treaty of Friendship,...
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Iran Sees Millionaire Boom Amid Sanctions, Covid-19 And An Election

The number of millionaires in Iran has exploded despite the country suffering under U.S. sanctions and the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2020, the number of high net worth individuals (HNWIs) in Iran grew by 21.6%, way above the global average of 6.3%. The collective wealth of these dollar millionaires grew even faster at 24.3%.