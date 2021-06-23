Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

SINGAPORE, June 30 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel dropped for a sixth consecutive session on Wednesday as aviation demand continued to struggle in the wake of surging COVID-19 infections in several countries within the region. Refining profit margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel slumped to $4.61 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, the weakest level since April 20. They were at $4.79 per barrel a day earlier. The jet cracks, which have shed nearly 20% in the last two weeks, averaged $5.87 per barrel in June, compared with $6 a barrel in May, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. Global airlines' capacity in June was 39.2% lower compared with the levels for the same month in pre-pandemic 2019, according to aviation data firm OAG. "The overall Asian jet fuel market is still lagging behind China, and the West as the airline industry needs more time to recover," a Singapore-based trader said. "A lot of policies and protocol are needed to be set up to regain air passengers confidence," she added. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF narrowed to 41 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes, helped by a firmer deal in the physical trade window on Wednesday. INTERNATIONAL TOURISM WOES CONTINUE - International tourism arrivals are set to stagnate this year, except in some Western markets, causing up to $2.4 trillion in losses, a U.N. study said on Wednesday, adding the sector is not expected to rebound fully until 2023. - COVID-19 vaccination and certificates are key to restoring confidence in foreign tourism, which provides a lifeline for many countries, especially small island states that rely heavily on the sector to provide jobs, it said. - In 2020, international arrivals plunged by 73% from pre-pandemic levels in 2019, causing estimated losses of $2.4 trillion in tourism and related sectors, according to the report by UNCTAD and the UN's World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). INVENTORIES - Middle-distillate inventories in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone dropped 7.4% to 3.9 million barrels in the week ended June 28, data via S&P Global Platts showed. - The weekly stocks in Fujairah have averaged 3.9 million barrels this year, compared with 4.2 million barrels in 2020, Reuters calculations showed. - U.S. distillate fuel inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, climbed by 428,000 barrels in the week to June 25, according to two market sources, citing American Petroleum Institute (API) figures. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One jet fuel trade, no gasoil deals OTHER NEWS - India's fuel demand, hit by a deadly second wave of coronavirus, would recover to pre-pandemic levels by the end of this year, oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Tuesday. - Oil prices were broadly steady on Wednesday, heading for monthly and quarterly gains, after some data suggested U.S. crude stockpiles were shrinking while an OPEC report warned of a possible significant glut building by the end of next year. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 77 -0.07 -0.09 77.07 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.35 -0.01 0.43 -2.34 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 77.1 -0.07 -0.09 77.17 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.25 -0.01 0.45 -2.24 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 77.31 -0.07 -0.09 77.38 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -2.04 -0.01 0.49 -2.03 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 79.26 -0.07 -0.09 79.33 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.09 -0.01 12.50 -0.08 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 76.41 0.09 0.12 76.32 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.41 0.11 -21.15 -0.52 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)