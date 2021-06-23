Cancel
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press
 8 days ago

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose 2 cents to $73.08 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for August delivery rose 38 cents to $75.19 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 5 cents to $2.27 a gallon. July heating oil rose 1 cent to $2.16 a gallon. July natural gas rose 7 cents to $3.33 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $6 to $1,783.40 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 25 cents to $26.11 an ounce and July copper rose 10 cents to $4.33 a pound.

The dollar rose to 110.97 Japanese yen from 110.63 yen. The euro fell to $1.1929 from $$1.1936.

