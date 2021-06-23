Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Letter: A reply to Kyrsten Sinema

By Jeff Kenney, Southeast side
tucson.com
 8 days ago

You ask "Would it be good for our country if we did [eliminate the legislative filibuster to pass the For the People Act], only to see that legislation rescinded a few years from now and replaced by a nationwide voter-ID law or restrictions on voting by mail in federal elections, over the objections of the minority?"

tucson.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Elections#Republicans#The Arizona Daily Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Politicstucson.com

Letter: Ducey and Republicans Have no Shame

Gov. Ducey and the Republican Legislature, without shame, just gave a massive handout to the wealthiest Arizonans. Thanks to their inept flat-tax policy, a multi-millionaire will be gifted hundreds of thousands of dollars in tax savings. Meanwhile, an Arizona teacher earning $45,000 will receive a tax benefit of $39. Thirty-nine dollars. Arizona Republicans truly have no shame when it comes to the folks they advocate for. If you're a corporation or a mega-wealthy Arizonan, you'll always have a friend with the Arizona Republican legislature. If you're a teacher, a single mom, a firefighter, good luck even getting a meeting. The Arizona GOP has shown time and time again they couldn't care less about the average Arizonan. They've continually put special interests, corporations, and the wealthy over the interests of the vast majority of Arizonans. The rich get richer and we get peanuts. What a shame.
Politicstucson.com

Letter: Day X

As we witness an increasing far-right wing infiltration into the Republican Party and, thereby, domination of some state legislatures - as in Arizona - we would do well to pay attention to what is happening now in Germany. “Day X” is the name of an unspecified day in the not-too-distant...
Electionstucson.com

Letter: Are You Supporting Democracy or Authoritarianism

For all of the Republicans who favor “reshaping” voting regulations in the various states, including Arizona, please consider the following. You support these changes because they provide Republicans with an unfair (my view) advantage to win political office and gain or maintain political power. This will allow a more authoritarian government to occur in the nation, both local and national.
New York City, NYNew York Post

AOC argues against fellow Democrat Sinema’s support of Senate filibuster

​Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, responding to a question about Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s op-ed in the Washington Post that warned getting rid of the filibuster would let the party in majority cancel out all legislation supported by the opposition, argued Sunday that legislatures around the world pass bills with a majority all the time and they are “fine.”
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

From far-left to Democratic filibuster defender: Who is Kyrsten Sinema?

Since being elected to the Senate in 2018, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has drawn as much attention for her eye-catching outfits and hairdos as her politics. But as one of the architects of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure deal announced by President Biden Thursday — as well as one of two moderate Democrats publicly committed to preserving the Senate’s legislative filibuster — the Arizona Democrat has made clear she’s not to be taken lightly or underestimated.
Congress & Courtstennesseestar.com

Kyrsten Sinema Reaffirms That She Will Not Support Abolishing the Filibuster

Arizona Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema reaffirmed her opposition to abolishing the 60-vote Senate filibuster, rebuffing progressives who have decried the legislative rule and called for its removal. Sinema argued that scrapping the Senate rule would erode “democracy’s guardrails,” writing in The Washington Post that doing so would lead the nation...
Phoenix, AZazpbs.org

Sinema defends filibuster on same day it’s used to stall voting rights

WASHINGTON – Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., repeated her refusal to end the filibuster Tuesday, the same day that Republicans used the maneuver to block debate on sweeping voting rights legislation that has already passed the House. Her announcement reignited anger among Democratic Party progressives, who protested Tuesday outside Sinema’s Phoenix...
Posted by
CBS News

Senator Kyrsten Sinema defends filibuster ahead of key vote on voting rights bill

Washington — Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona on Monday defended the filibuster as the Senate prepares to take a procedural vote on a sweeping voting rights bill, saying the rule "compels moderation" and helps shield the country from policy swings or reversals driven by changing party control. "Instability, partisanship...
Congress & CourtsMother Jones

Kyrsten Sinema Once Called Joe Lieberman “Pathetic.” Now He’s Coming to Her Defense.

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters. In a Washington Post op-ed published late Monday night, Kyrsten Sinema offered her most detailed statement yet on why she does not support abolishing or reforming the filibuster—the Senate rule that requires 60 votes to bring a piece of legislation to the floor for a final vote. While acknowledging that some measures she supports, such as the For the People voting-rights package, are almost certain to be filibustered, Sinema argued that the long-term benefits of keeping the supermajority requirements outweigh the drawbacks. “The filibuster compels moderation and helps protect the country from wild swings between opposing policy poles,” she wrote.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate hopefuls embrace nuking filibuster

Democratic candidates for the Senate are embracing the idea of killing off the legislative filibuster, a sign of the building support within the party for eliminating the rule. Doing so was once viewed as an outlier position among Democrats. Now candidates in states that will determine who wins the majority...