Santa Fe, NM

Officer-involved shooting in Santa Fe leaves 1 dead

By CEDAR ATTANASIO
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — One person was shot to death by city police officers in downtown Santa Fe on Wednesday after authorities responded to reports of a fight and gunfire at a public park, the Santa Fe Police Department said.

The Santa Fe Police Department said its officers responded to a call about a fight in progress at De Vargas Park and reports from emergency dispatchers that one person had been shot, with the shooter running away.

Officers searched the area, and they confronted and shot an armed person, police said in a news release. No other injuries were reported.

In the aftermath, a body lay on the ground behind temporary police barricades in front of a private chapel that is a popular tourist destination and located a few blocks from Santa Fe’s central plaza.

A tourist from Texas said she was exiting a nearby shopping arcade when she saw police chasing a man with a gun in his right hand and yelling “stop.”

“I just came out from the arcade and I saw the guy running and I hid,” said Kaori Fukushima of Houston.

Then she heard more than one gunshot.

New Mexico state police are investigating the shooting by city officers, following standard protocols.

Nearby, the state Capitol Building and a district court building were put on lockdown in response to shots fired.

___

Cedar Attanasio is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

