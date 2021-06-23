Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hawaii State

Ethics panel fines ex-principal of Hawaii charter school $4K

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

HONOLULU (AP) — The state Ethics Commission has fined the former principal of a Hawaiian-focused charter school $4,000 for improperly giving employees cash advances on their salaries.

When Alvin Parker was principal of Ka Waihona o Ka Naauao Public Charter School in Waianae, he approved tens of thousands of dollars in cash advances, including $13,000 to his wife, Hawaii News Now reported.

Parker, who was removed in 2018, didn’t seek approval from the governing board before giving out the loans of school funds, the commission said, but he believed he had authority to provide cash advances to staff.

Efforts by The Associated Press Wednesday to reach Parker weren’t immediately successful.

“The charter schools are supposed to have flexibility in how they do their work,” said Dan Gluck, executive director of the ethics commission. “But at the end of the day, they are still a state agency so they are still using public funds and they are supposed to be acting in the best interests of the students and the community.”

Two of the employees paid back the advances while Parker’s wife still owes $8,000, Gluck said.

Community Policy
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

494K+
Followers
264K+
Post
233M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Education
City
Honolulu, HI
City
Waianae, HI
Waianae, HI
Government
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charter Schools#Ap#Hawaiian#Hawaii News Now#The Ethics Commission
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Ethics
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Newsom’s gamble: Recall win could hinge on jobs, virus cases

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Democrats gambled by accelerating the date for the state’s Sept. 14 recall election that could cost Gov. Gavin Newsom his job. Their hope is that during a relatively brief stretch of about 10 weeks, the economy will continue to rebound, coronavirus cases will remain low and the embattled Democratic governor can avoid any politically embarrassing missteps.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

AP Top News at 1:52 a.m. EDT

US hands Bagram Airfield to Afghans after nearly 20 years. KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — After nearly 20 years, the U.S. military left Bagram Airfield, the epicenter of its war to oust the Taliban and hunt down the al-Qaida perpetrators of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on America, two U.S. officials said Friday. The airfield was handed over to the Afghan National Security and Defense Force in its entirety, they said on condition they not be identified because they were not authorized to release the information to the media. One of the officials also said the U.S. top commander in Afghanistan, Gen. Austin S. Miller, “still retains all the capabilities and authorities to protect the forces.” The withdrawal from Bagram Airfield is the clearest indication that the last of the 2,500-3,500 U.S.
Boise, IDPosted by
The Associated Press

Ammon Bundy convicted in trespassing trial

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Anti-government activist and agitator Ammon Bundy has been found guilty of misdemeanor trespassing and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing officers. Bundy was found guilty Thursday evening after a four-day jury trial and brief jury deliberations, the Idaho Statesman reported. Bundy was sentenced to three days in jail....
Florida StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Collapsed Florida condo building likely to be demolished

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Florida officials are working on plans to tear down what’s left of a partially collapsed oceanfront condominium building after concerns about the structure’s instability prompted a 15-hour halt to the search for survivors. After rescue efforts resumed Thursday evening, officials said they had started planning for...