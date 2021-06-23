Cancel
Netflix Releases Q-Force Trailer, Reveals Premiere Date

By Jenna Anderson
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first look at Netflix's next animated hit has officially arrived. On Wednesday, the streaming service revealed the first teaser trailer for Q-Force, a new spy comedy series that is set to debut on the platform on Thursday, September 2nd. Season 1 of Q-Force will consist of ten episodes, and will feature a voice cast that includes Sean Hayes, Wanda Sykes, Gary Cole, Patti Harrison, Matt Rogers, David Harbour, Laurie Metcalf, and Gabe Liedman, who serves as the series' creator and executive producer. The teaser trailer, which you can check out below, provides an indication of the tone of the irreverent, LGBTQ+ focused series.

comicbook.com
