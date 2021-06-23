Netflix Releases Q-Force Trailer, Reveals Premiere Date

Normally it would be time to ask if this was a good idea, but to be fair, this show actually looks like it could have some promise since it’s following up from the events of the first movie, meaning that instead of scaring kids the monsters are now making them laugh. That doesn’t bode well for would-be scarer Tylor Tuskmon, a new recruit to Monsters Inc., who was under the impression that he would be getting hired to scare the living daylights out of kids. To be fair that actually sounds horrible when it’s said out loud or written down, but the fact that Tylor apparently doesn’t know about the switch makes it perfect since it could be that the show is picking up almost right after the events of the first movie. Even better is that John Goodman and Billy Crystal are coming back as Sully and Mike and will be joined by Ben Feldman as Tylor and will even be working with such famous names as Mindy Kaling, Henry Winkler, Kellie Marie Tran, and many others. And yes, don’t worry, Jennifer Tilly and John Ratzenberger will be headed back to their respective roles as well.