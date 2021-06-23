Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

1st Jan. 6 riot defendant sentenced, avoids time behind bars

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An Indiana woman on Wednesday became the first of nearly 500 defendants to be sentenced for the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, and she avoided time behind bars. Anna Morgan Lloyd of Indiana was ordered by a federal judge to serve three years of probation, perform 120 hours of community service and pay $500 in restitution after admitting to entering the Capitol. She pleaded guilty to a single misdemeanor charge under a deal with prosecutors.

www.ajc.com
Community Policy
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
46K+
Followers
37K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riot#Lloyd 49#District Court#Oath
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
POTUS
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Minneapolis, MNwabcradio.com

Chauvin could face decades behind bars, sentencing expected 2:30pm est

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin awaited sentencing Friday for the murder of George Floyd, whose death under Chauvin’s knee set off a fierce and sometimes violent reckoning over racial injustice in America. Chauvin, 45, faced a potential decadeslong sentence, with some legal experts predicting 20 to...
POTUSABC30 Fresno

Woman who breached Capitol receives 1st sentence handed down for Jan. 6 riot

A grandmother from Indiana who participated in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol was sentenced Wednesday to three years of probation for her participation in the riot, making her the first person sentenced in the attack. Anna Morgan-Lloyd, a 49-year-old hair salon owner, pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor...
POTUSThe Guardian

US Capitol attack: first defendant in 6 January riot expected to be sentenced

Three years of probation, 40 hours of community service and $500. That is the punishment federal prosecutors have requested for the first Capitol rioter expected to be sentenced in court, Anna Morgan-Lloyd, a 49-year-old Donald Trump supporter from Indiana. “Best day ever. We stormed the capitol building,” Morgan-Lloyd wrote on...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

No jail time in first Capitol riot sentence; Oath Keeper pleads guilty

An Indiana woman on Wednesday became the first defendant to be sentenced in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and avoided time behind bars, while a member of the Oath Keepers extremist group pleaded guilty in a conspiracy case and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors in a major step forward for the massive investigation.
Law Enforcementrnbcincy.com

Ahead Of Derek Chauvin’s Sentencing, Prison Experts Predict Ex-Cop Will Be Killed Behind Bars

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Derek Chauvin on Friday will learn how long a judge sentences him to prison, but corrections experts say the real moment of truth for the ex-cop convicted of murdering George Floyd by brutally kneeling on the unarmed, handcuffed Black man’s neck for more than nine minutes will likely come behind bars when his fellow inmates “kill him.”
Indiana StatePosted by
The Hill

Indiana woman gets probation in first sentence stemming from Jan. 6 riot

An Indiana woman was sentenced to probation on Wednesday, the first sentencing recommendation connected to the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6. Anna Morgan-Lloyd, 49, pleaded guilty to demonstrating in the Capitol building, prompting federal prosecutors to drop three other misdemeanor charges. She was then ordered by the court to pay a $500 fine and complete 40 hours of community service in addition to three years of probation, according to NBC News.
Public SafetyPosted by
Law & Crime

First Person Sentenced for Storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, a Day She Considered the ‘Most Exciting’ of Her Life, Gets No Time Behind Bars

In the first reckoning among the hundreds of U.S. Capitol breach cases, 49-year-old grandmother Anna Morgan-Lloyd received a non-jail sentence. “This court views this as a serious crime,” Ronald Reagan-appointed Senior Judge Royce Lamberth said Wednesday, sentencing the defendant to 36 months probation. Lamberth warned Lloyd that if she violates her probation, she better come to court with her “bags packed.” Lamberth said that if such a violation occurs the question would not be if Lloyd is going to jail, but for how long.
Indiana StateWTHR

Indiana grandmother of 5 to be 1st person sentenced in Capitol riot

WASHINGTON — On Wednesday, a federal judge is scheduled to hand down the first sentence to one of the more than 400 people now charged in the January 6 Capitol riot. Last month, Anna Morgan-Lloyd, 49, of Bloomfield, Indiana, agreed to plead guilty to a single charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. In exchange, the Department of Justice agreed to recommend three years of probation, 40 hours of community service and a $500 fine.
Chelsea, MAKTVZ

Two men arrested in connection with Jan 6 riot

CHELSEA, Massachusetts (WCVB) — The FBI’s Boston Division arrested two Massachusetts men Wednesday in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Noah Bacon, 28, of Somerville, was arrested on charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without authority, entering or remaining in the gallery of either house of congress, disorderly conduct in a capitol building, violent entry and disorderly conduct on capitol grounds, obstruction of justice and congress.