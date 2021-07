In our latest installment of Movement -- stories of music and migration hosted by singer Meklit Hadero -- we meet the Haitian American artist Momma Nikki. Her most recent album is a tribute to her late father and the complicated relationship they shared. Growing up with a white mother and Haitian father, Momma chafed at the way strangers assumed that she and her father were not related at all, just because her skin was so much lighter. At the same time, her father made no effort to pass on his own language and culture, in order to shield his children from the discrimination he had faced as an immigrant.