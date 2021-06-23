Cancel
Business

Australis Capital Announces Name Change And Several State Expansion In Latest Corp Update

By Andrew Ward
Benzinga
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Australis Capital Inc. (OTC:AUSAF) announced its latest corporate update on Tuesday, detailing branding shifts and continued expansion efforts. The update included a name change for the company's U.S. adult-use operations. Now operating as Audacious Brands, the company plans to consolidate its brands under the new name while launching new product lines.

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

