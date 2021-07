Proptech software company Stayflexi today announced it has raised $1.6 million dollars in seed funding from a cohort of prominent investors. Founded in 2020, the company has created a proprietary first-of-its-kind operating system to automate and integrate hotel and vacation stay processes and operations end to end. Notably, it has developed an on-demand and contactless check-in/check-out process, which has been a critical offering as the hospitality industry recovers from the pandemic.