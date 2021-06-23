Cancel
Drake Bell Pleads Guilty To Felony Endangerment, Could Face Prison Time

By Matthew Aguilar
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJared Drake Bell, who fans will know from the hit Nickelodeon series Drake and Josh, pleaded guilty to two charges regarding an incident in 2017. Bell entered a guilty plea in regards to a charge of attempted child endangerment and a charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, and sentencing is set to take place in July (via Cleveland 19). According to the initial report, the incident took place at the Odeon Concert Club, where a 15-year-old girl attended Bell's event at the club after already developing a relationship prior to attending the show. Later she would file a complaint with the Canadian police, where according to authorities Bell "violated his duty of care".

