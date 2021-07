We are big fans of trying our luck with the Louisiana Lottery at my house. Every week my family members excitedly check our numbers, even though we've never quite won the big bucks. (Although I personally know someone that won $150,000, which was pretty awesome) And we were very happy to hear that another drawing for Powerball will be added each week in the very near future. One can always hope, which keeps bringing people back to games of chance, I guess.