PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Mauston's Wafle hoping to continue record-breaking season in first state trip

OSCEOLA — Elk Mound junior Korbin Verdon advanced to state in the 200-meter dash on Thursday after finishing in fourth place at Division 2 sectionals. Verdon timed in at 23.82 seconds to edge Stratford's Luke Gaulke by three tenths of a second for the final qualifying spot. Verdon is the lone Mounder to advance to state although a few others were close. Spencer Wolf was fifth in the 100 in 11.33, one hundreth of a second behind Amery's Gavin Melberg for fourth. The boys 3,200 relay team of Ian Hazen, Trae Schaefer, Aiden Schiferl and Cason Pederson was sixth while Verdon tied for sixth in the high jump. The girls 400 relay team of Aleya Hadenfeldt, Lydia Levra, Kennedy Pritchard and Olivia Schreiber was eighth while Hadenfeldt (200) and Pederson (long jump) were each 10th in their respective events.