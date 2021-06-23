OWASA Meets or Surpasses State and Federal Regulations, Annual Water Quality Report Card Shows. OWASA once again met all State and Federal drinking water regulations during the 2020 calendar year. The annual water quality report card in now available in English and Spanish for more details on where your water comes from, how OWASA treats it, how we all can work to protect our water supply, and more on the OWASA Team working every day to deliver safe drinking water across Carrboro, Chapel Hill, and southern Orange County.