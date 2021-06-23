Cancel
Congress & Courts

Letter: Sinema

By Barbara Moore, East side
tucson.com
 8 days ago

If Sen Sinema wanted a debate, she has ensured that there will be none. With the filibuster, no voting rights bill gets to the floor and there is no due diligence done by the assembly at large. I say that our Senator has lied to us about being For the People. She is clearly for the GOP and minority control of the government. I thought McSally was the ultimate ""politcal hack" but Sen Sinema has managed to boldly lie where no one else will go, in the face of democracy. I suggest that the filibuster be ammeded to be allowed only after bills are debated on the floor. Do that, Senator Sinema if you mean what you say.

Congress & Courts
Politics
U.S. Politics
ElectionsWiscnews.com

LETTER: Voting rights

Remembering why we have a country can bring insight to Americans' arguments about voting. American colonists believed they could govern themselves; they didn't need a king to rule over them. The Declaration of Independence that we celebrate Sunday. July 4, states we are all created equal, all have the same rights, and, “--That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed,..”
Politicstucson.com

Letter: Ducey and Republicans Have no Shame

Gov. Ducey and the Republican Legislature, without shame, just gave a massive handout to the wealthiest Arizonans. Thanks to their inept flat-tax policy, a multi-millionaire will be gifted hundreds of thousands of dollars in tax savings. Meanwhile, an Arizona teacher earning $45,000 will receive a tax benefit of $39. Thirty-nine dollars. Arizona Republicans truly have no shame when it comes to the folks they advocate for. If you're a corporation or a mega-wealthy Arizonan, you'll always have a friend with the Arizona Republican legislature. If you're a teacher, a single mom, a firefighter, good luck even getting a meeting. The Arizona GOP has shown time and time again they couldn't care less about the average Arizonan. They've continually put special interests, corporations, and the wealthy over the interests of the vast majority of Arizonans. The rich get richer and we get peanuts. What a shame.
Troy, NYTimes Union

Letter: Only way to secure voting rights is to end filibuster

Passing bipartisan voting rights legislation is a fool's errand right now. For 30 years, Republicans have improved their election outcomes by suppressing the vote and gerrymandering, not by changing their message to persuade more voters; and, as the June 22 Bromley letter aptly illustrates, Republican voter suppression exists even in Troy.
Electionstucson.com

Letter: Are You Supporting Democracy or Authoritarianism

For all of the Republicans who favor “reshaping” voting regulations in the various states, including Arizona, please consider the following. You support these changes because they provide Republicans with an unfair (my view) advantage to win political office and gain or maintain political power. This will allow a more authoritarian government to occur in the nation, both local and national.
Immigrationtucson.com

Letter: The Border Crisis

With the unprecedented flow of illegal people crossing our southern border every day, why is there no action to halt the flow? Detained illegals are being shipped throughout the nation while many others are entering undetected. Over one million people will enter this year, mostly poor and requiring monetary assistance for the unending future at our cost. Also, there is the great concern that a portion of those entering are criminals who see an outstanding nefarious opportunity in our country. What I do not understand is why our elected representatives are not acting rapidly and decisively to stop this outrage. This nation has the right and duty to protect our borders. By turning our backs to this massive invasion, we are creating a major problem that will haunt us for years to come. By not acting decisively, our representatives are not fulfilling their sacred oaths to their office and to our nation.
Congress & CourtsSlate

What’s Kyrsten Sinema’s Deal?

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it today for just $1. Please enable javascript to get your Slate Plus feeds. Episode Notes. Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has become a constant source of consternation for the left wing of...
Congress & Courtstucson.com

Letter: Rep Cook is a terrific role model

By using his vote to single-handedly defeat a Republican proposal to significantly cut taxes for wealthy Arizonans, Rep David Cook demonstrated that it is more important to him to vote with his conscience than to vote along party lines no matter what is proposed, no matter what is best for our state (and country). It's about time for Republicans in the U.S. Senate to do the same. Rep Cook is to be congratulated!
New York City, NYNew York Post

AOC argues against fellow Democrat Sinema’s support of Senate filibuster

​Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, responding to a question about Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s op-ed in the Washington Post that warned getting rid of the filibuster would let the party in majority cancel out all legislation supported by the opposition, argued Sunday that legislatures around the world pass bills with a majority all the time and they are “fine.”
Lincoln Journal Star

Letter: Letter response was inappropriate

On June 10, a letter to the editor my wife and I submitted was printed in the Journal Star ("Putting right over party"), expressing our appreciation that Sen. Ben Sasse and Reps. Jeff Fortenberry and Don Bacon had voted to support an investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection at our nation’s Capitol.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Atlantic

Manchin and Sinema Now Face the Weight of History

The battle over access to the ballot is entering a precarious new stage. Democrats and civil-rights groups are pursuing a two-track strategy to preserve their embattled hopes of passing federal legislation establishing a nationwide floor of voting rights. What happens next will likely determine whether Congress can act at all.
Davidson County, TNtennesseestar.com

Democrats Fume over Sinema’s Refusal to End Filibuster

Democrats are reacting to an opinion piece by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), published in The Washington Post, wherein she defended her stance against ending the filibuster. “Filibuster supporters be like: we should let Republicans destroy democracy now because at some indeterminate time in the future they may try again,” said Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY-17), taking a subtle dig at Sinema.
Congress & Courtsprescottenews.com

Sinema defends filibuster on same day it’s used to stall voting rights

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., repeated her refusal to end the filibuster Tuesday, the same day that Republicans used the maneuver to block debate on sweeping voting rights legislation that has already passed the House. Her announcement reignited anger among Democratic Party progressives, who protested Tuesday outside Sinema’s Phoenix office where...
Congress & CourtsArizona Capitol Times

Sinema not securing the right to vote

Sinema has the opportunity to persevere and help us take that step this time. We cannot, however, move forward as a state, as a country, or as a democracy so long as Sinema defends this Jim Crow relic that is the filibuster more zealously than she does her own constituents’ right to vote.
U.S. Politicstucson.com

Letter: Compromise

Several letters to the editor have suggested that the Republicans will not compromise with the Democrats on spending issues so the Democrats should go it alone. My take is the Democrat’s idea of compromise is that the Republican must accept the plans unaltered without any discussion or alteration. Basically, my way or the highway! Although the Dems did win by a very small majority, does that mean the minority has no say? Worse, the Democrats spending program is spreading our money around like there is an endless amount. Free money is very enticing, but who is going to pay for it. It is our money that the politicians are spending, and sooner or later, we, our children, and our grandchildren will have to pay for that spending. Should we not be concerned as much about government spending as our own personal finances?
Congress & Courtstucson.com

Letter: Congress

Their differences on a proposed law. that have nothing at all to do with it. be they Republican or Democrat alike. Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

From far-left to Democratic filibuster defender: Who is Kyrsten Sinema?

Since being elected to the Senate in 2018, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has drawn as much attention for her eye-catching outfits and hairdos as her politics. But as one of the architects of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure deal announced by President Biden Thursday — as well as one of two moderate Democrats publicly committed to preserving the Senate’s legislative filibuster — the Arizona Democrat has made clear she’s not to be taken lightly or underestimated.