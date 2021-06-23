12 Mighty Orphans loses inspiration with fumbled storytelling

12 Mighty Orphans (PG-13) Corny, uneven sports drama has good cast, strong language. “12 Mighty Orphans” is a Depression-era sports drama based on the true story of one of Texas’s most storied coaches, Rusty Russell (Luke Wilson), who led a football team from an orphanage to the state high school championships. The movie explores both prejudice against orphans and the universal manner in which sports bring people together to work toward a common goal. There’s occasional strong/insult language (one “f---ing,” plus “s---,” “a--,” “son of a b----,” “dirty orphans,” etc.), as well as sexual innuendoes, a couple of quick kisses and a peeping-Tom incident. The players get into fistfights and are the victims of abuse from orphanage authorities and, in one case, a mother. Families who watch together can research the history of the real Mighty Mites from Fort Worth and talk about the movie’s themes of empathy, perseverance and teamwork (as well as the problematic fact that the team’s two Latino boys are kept completely in the background). (118 minutes)