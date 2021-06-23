Letter: Congress

With the unprecedented flow of illegal people crossing our southern border every day, why is there no action to halt the flow? Detained illegals are being shipped throughout the nation while many others are entering undetected. Over one million people will enter this year, mostly poor and requiring monetary assistance for the unending future at our cost. Also, there is the great concern that a portion of those entering are criminals who see an outstanding nefarious opportunity in our country. What I do not understand is why our elected representatives are not acting rapidly and decisively to stop this outrage. This nation has the right and duty to protect our borders. By turning our backs to this massive invasion, we are creating a major problem that will haunt us for years to come. By not acting decisively, our representatives are not fulfilling their sacred oaths to their office and to our nation.