Congress & Courts

Letter: Congress

By Hal Brown, East side
tucson.com
 8 days ago

tucson.com
Politicstucson.com

Letter: Ducey and Republicans Have no Shame

Gov. Ducey and the Republican Legislature, without shame, just gave a massive handout to the wealthiest Arizonans. Thanks to their inept flat-tax policy, a multi-millionaire will be gifted hundreds of thousands of dollars in tax savings. Meanwhile, an Arizona teacher earning $45,000 will receive a tax benefit of $39. Thirty-nine dollars. Arizona Republicans truly have no shame when it comes to the folks they advocate for. If you're a corporation or a mega-wealthy Arizonan, you'll always have a friend with the Arizona Republican legislature. If you're a teacher, a single mom, a firefighter, good luck even getting a meeting. The Arizona GOP has shown time and time again they couldn't care less about the average Arizonan. They've continually put special interests, corporations, and the wealthy over the interests of the vast majority of Arizonans. The rich get richer and we get peanuts. What a shame.
Congress & Courtstucson.com

Letter: Rep Cook is a terrific role model

By using his vote to single-handedly defeat a Republican proposal to significantly cut taxes for wealthy Arizonans, Rep David Cook demonstrated that it is more important to him to vote with his conscience than to vote along party lines no matter what is proposed, no matter what is best for our state (and country). It's about time for Republicans in the U.S. Senate to do the same. Rep Cook is to be congratulated!
Congress & Courtstucson.com

Letter: Sen. Sinema doing well

As an independent, centrist voter who has read yet another letter decrying our senior U.S. Senator's support of the filibuster, I feel compelled to write in Senator Sinema's support. She seems to me an independent and long-term thinker, which does not equate to being a liar, a hack, or a GOP plant, all things I've seen her accused of in recent weeks. I believe her reasoning on the filibuster, laid out in her published op-ed this week, are principled, calculating, and impeccably correct.
Politicstucson.com

Letter: THE GOP RIGHT WING GOV.

This governor is instituting another scam on us. HIs issues with the border in league with Texas screaming about the mess at the border and the need for more cops joining this parade is just one more pr stunt by the gop to scream fire in the theater as they do to raise money and declare disaster.
Congress & Courtsnewspressnow.com

QUESTION OF THE DAY: Should Congress remove Confederate statues from the Capitol?

Legislation is working its way through Congress that would remove the statues of Confederate leaders from the U.S. Capitol. Those who support removing statues say the legacy of Confederates who supported slavery should not be memorialized. The fight has become a political battle, with conservative opponents of removal calling such efforts an attempt to erase history.
Congress & CourtsRadio Business Report

Is A ‘Fairness’ Flop Forecast For Congress?

Thanks to a big PR push and the recent naming of Joe Crowley — the former Democratic Congressman who lost his primary re-election bid to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — as Chairman of pro-recording artist rights coalition musicFIRST, the latest effort in the U.S. House of Representatives to collect dollars for musicians and performers from radio stations was introduced with a big media splash.
Congress & Courtskitsapdailynews.com

Are squabbles in Congress a permanent thing?

If you’re thinking Congress is either broken or operating less effectively because of rampant partisanship, you’re not alone. On June 24, U.S. Rep. Derek Kilmer (WA-06), who chairs the committee, led the second of a two-part series of hearings by the Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress aimed at examining how to improve civility and collaboration in Congress in order to make the institution work better.
Congress & CourtsTraverse City Record-Eagle

Letter: Bolger

The “For the People Act,” which passed the U.S. House in March with 100 percent Democratic support, is a truly landmark piece of legislation designed to secure the very foundation of our democracy, the right to vote. This bill, referred to as HR-1/ SB-1, is also broadly supported by many Americans, regardless of political affiliation.
Congress & Courtstucson.com

Letter: Filibuster

Watching the motion to allow debate on HR1 (For the People Act) go down to defeat based simply on the Filibuster in the Senate, I am now convinced of the need to eliminate or at least modify this unnecessary US Senate rule. As stated in a recent column in this...
Lincoln Journal Star

Letter: Letter response was inappropriate

On June 10, a letter to the editor my wife and I submitted was printed in the Journal Star ("Putting right over party"), expressing our appreciation that Sen. Ben Sasse and Reps. Jeff Fortenberry and Don Bacon had voted to support an investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection at our nation’s Capitol.
Congress & CourtsMissoulian

Opinion: Credibility critical in Congress

I think it was the 1977 Montana Republican state convention, and the speaker standing before the delegates was newly elected Congressman Ron Marlenee. Facing criticism from some of the hard right element of his party regarding his personal life, Marlenee was as dynamic and defiant as I ever saw him.
New Hartford, NYObserver-Dispatch

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

This is in response to the Letter to the Editor submitted by Judy Jerome of New Hartford in the June 17 Mid-York Weekly. Jerome mentions the "For the People Act of 2021" and she says "there is nothing more fundamental about being an American than voting and exercising that right to vote" and concludes with “to be American is to support this legislation."
Immigrationtucson.com

Letter: The Border Crisis

With the unprecedented flow of illegal people crossing our southern border every day, why is there no action to halt the flow? Detained illegals are being shipped throughout the nation while many others are entering undetected. Over one million people will enter this year, mostly poor and requiring monetary assistance for the unending future at our cost. Also, there is the great concern that a portion of those entering are criminals who see an outstanding nefarious opportunity in our country. What I do not understand is why our elected representatives are not acting rapidly and decisively to stop this outrage. This nation has the right and duty to protect our borders. By turning our backs to this massive invasion, we are creating a major problem that will haunt us for years to come. By not acting decisively, our representatives are not fulfilling their sacred oaths to their office and to our nation.
Washington, DCPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Pelosi cancels the Fourth of July

During an average year, the U.S. Capitol welcomes 2.5 million visitors, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has refused to reopen the Capitol to visitors — school groups, families, or anyone hoping to see the legislative branch in action. To make matters worse, Pelosi’s refusal even to allow visitors on the Capitol grounds resulted in the outdoor concert regularly held on the Capitol’s west front to celebrate our nation’s independence being canceled.
Congress & CourtsNewsweek

House Votes 285-120 to Remove Capitol's Confederate Statues, 67 Republicans Vote 'Yea'

The House of Representatives voted 285-120 in favor of a bill that would remove Confederate statues from the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday. While 67 House Republicans joined with every Democrat to approve the resolution, 120 Republicans voted against it. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana both voted in favor of removing the controversial statues at the Capitol. Figures on display include Confederate President Jefferson Davis and Confederacy Vice President Alexander Hamilton Stephens.