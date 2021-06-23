Narrow 4-3 Ohio Supreme Court ruling says armed teachers need police training
A narrow 4-3 ruling by the Ohio Supreme Court (OSC) determined that Ohio school staff may not carry firearms unless they have police training. Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor joined the three Democrat justices (Justice Jennifer Brunner, Justice Michael Donnelly and Justice Melody Stewart) in a decision which found that a Madison Local School District policy which allowed armed staff violates state law.www.buckeyefirearms.org